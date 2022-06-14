 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 14 June 2022

Beat Saber v1.23.0 With Two Free Remixes Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy 4th anniversary, players! We’re still in celebration mood so we got for you a little surprise - two free remixes of your favorite OST 1 tracks by Jaroslav Beck!

And who’s the best artists to help us make this anniversary special? Of course the artists you know and love. That’s why we’re adding “Escape (Tokyo Machine Remix)” from EDM DJ Tokyo Machine and “100$ Bills (Camellia's ‘215$-Step’ Remix)” from a Japanese composer Camellia who never misses an opportunity to make your arms noodles! The remixes come together with an anniversary-themed environment.

Enjoy and have fun!

Release notes:

  • Added free two remixes to Extras
  • Added Anniversary themed Main Menu
  • Added Anniversary themed Environment

