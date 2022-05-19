GET YOUR LOGO IN LEAP!

 Skip to content

LEAP update for 19 May 2022

Early Access is right around the corner, but before entering that we’re LEAPing into our Open Beta and we’re calling all our content creators who would like to see their logo appear in LEAP!

Any content creator that streams LEAP during the Open Beta (May 20 - May 22) for a minimum of 3 hours can have their logo added to LEAP! The logos will be available on Early Access Launch and will be added as spray paints.

Be sure to tag your friends (in-game) and over social to join in the fun! And if you haven’t requested access to the Open Beta, click here to join!

