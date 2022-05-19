Player's Feedback Update

We fixed and implemented multiple feedbacks from players mainly on accessibility.
We added a big feedback at the top of the players of what the player picked.
Gameplay
- Added item picked by the players at the top of the head
- Weapons, Shield, Auras and any other usable items disappear after a few seconds.
- Added feedback when player collect a collectible
- Global collectible show to all players
- Added goo cleaning on boat tutorial
- Added a light at the top of the Magic Boat's catapult
Sound
- Added sound to the impact for all Cannon Lasers
UI
- New Main Menu UI
- Changed multiple UI to be clear to read
Fixes
- Fixed Quest camera
Changed depots in beta branch