Player's Feedback Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8773521 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 20:26:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We fixed and implemented multiple feedbacks from players mainly on accessibility.

We added a big feedback at the top of the players of what the player picked.

Gameplay

Added item picked by the players at the top of the head

Weapons, Shield, Auras and any other usable items disappear after a few seconds.

Added feedback when player collect a collectible

Global collectible show to all players

Added goo cleaning on boat tutorial

Added a light at the top of the Magic Boat's catapult

Sound

Added sound to the impact for all Cannon Lasers

UI

New Main Menu UI

Changed multiple UI to be clear to read

Fixes