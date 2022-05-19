 Skip to content

No Captain Allowed! update for 19 May 2022

Player's Feedback Update

No Captain Allowed! update for 19 May 2022

Player's Feedback Update

Build 8773521

We fixed and implemented multiple feedbacks from players mainly on accessibility.

We added a big feedback at the top of the players of what the player picked.

Gameplay

  • Added item picked by the players at the top of the head
  • Weapons, Shield, Auras and any other usable items disappear after a few seconds.
  • Added feedback when player collect a collectible
  • Global collectible show to all players
  • Added goo cleaning on boat tutorial
  • Added a light at the top of the Magic Boat's catapult

Sound

  • Added sound to the impact for all Cannon Lasers

UI

  • New Main Menu UI
  • Changed multiple UI to be clear to read

Fixes

  • Fixed Quest camera

