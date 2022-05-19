New Minigame, Customizable Controls & More!

Hello! It's been a while!

I wanted this update to be worth it so I've made sure to listen to everyone that has had something to say and I want to thank everyone for their suggestions!

A big one is customizable controls, being able to rebind the controls is something that many people requested and I can finally say I have managed to finally figure it out. It wasn't easy! To anyone that wants to use this feature it is located in the menu after all the minigames.

On top of that, we have a new minigame to play! This minigame is a fighting game with ninjas and martial arts. There is still room for improvement but I have had a lot of positive reports so far! Let me know what you think!

Lastly, some smaller changes here and there such as being able to select ingredients faster in 'Not Enough Chefs', some tweaks to how the menus are arranged, and some bits and bobs here and there.

I have also published a guide on how to change the voice-over narrator because I know some players aren't keen with the one they're dealt. Check it out here!

If you have any issues, find any bugs, or want to share your suggestions, leave a response or a review, I'm always about!

Enjoy!