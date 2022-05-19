 Skip to content

TIME BREAKER update for 19 May 2022

PATCH 1.2

Build 8772853

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Collectibles :

Rework of the collectibles system from scratch.
Your old data will converted for the new system dont worry it's just technical but very more accurate.

The player can see now how many collectibles remain in the room on the pause menu.

Pause menu :

Echap can now close the pause menu.

Doors in general :

You can be killed by the doors if you get stuck between them.

Rebind/bind :

You can now invert the mouse y axis !
You can also rebind the key to open the document.

