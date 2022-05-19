Share · View all patches · Build 8772853 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 18:39:35 UTC by Wendy

Collectibles :

Rework of the collectibles system from scratch.

Your old data will converted for the new system dont worry it's just technical but very more accurate.

The player can see now how many collectibles remain in the room on the pause menu.

Pause menu :

Echap can now close the pause menu.

Doors in general :

You can be killed by the doors if you get stuck between them.

Rebind/bind :

You can now invert the mouse y axis !

You can also rebind the key to open the document.