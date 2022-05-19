Patch version 1.0.26

Just some small fixes and improvements this week:
-- the game now automatically adds move spaces back onto the screen after using a skill that a character can move after using without you having to click that character.
-- when damaging multiple units on the same space using an explosive attack, the game now properly times all the pop-up text so there isn't any overlap.
-- turned down the brightness of the white palette in character portraits to account for increased bloom settings in post-processing.
-- an improvement for the campaign creation suite: you can now reference characters by name in cut scenes even if they've never been loaded in a battle or added to a roster before!
-- added parabola animations out to 6 spaces.
-- fixed: suffering lethal damage from a trap would not immediately kill the afflicted unit unless there was an OnDeath skill triggered.
-- fixed: in some circumstances, move spaces could remain onscreen after a character died.
-- fixed: the step value of a move space would sometimes be displayed even when the mouse was not over any move spaces.
-- fixed: for multi-space knockback skills, the game would not recognize fall damage occurring before the final space of knockback.
-- fixed: non-flying characters on top of fly-only objects who moved normally onto an ordinary space would not have their elevation reset back to normal.
-- fixed: on the difficulty selection screen, selecting Observer, backing out, and then selecting a different difficulty would cause the actually chosen difficulty to retain Observer's experience scaling and access to Plot Armor.
-- fixed: loading a mid-battle save made before version 1.0.25 resulted in all item sacks currently on the battlefield being impassable to characters, preventing them from being grabbed.
Changed files in this update