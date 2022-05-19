 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 19 May 2022

Noble Fates 0.25.0.50 Released!

Build 8772775

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for crash when Hauling Items

Heat Sources  
Fix Bug preventing same room Heat Sources boosting Comfort

Friendly Fire  
Your mortals should no longer fight as a result of non-controlled friendly fire  
Disable aggro from accidental hits from non-controlled characters  
Disable aggro from controlled characters during combat  
Repeated attacks on one of your Nobles from a controlled character makes them Upset  

Wild Animals  
Fix Aggression - wild animals can now fight back once again```
