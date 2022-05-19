Noble Fates 0.25.0.50 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash when Hauling Items
Heat Sources
Fix Bug preventing same room Heat Sources boosting Comfort
Friendly Fire
Your mortals should no longer fight as a result of non-controlled friendly fire
Disable aggro from accidental hits from non-controlled characters
Disable aggro from controlled characters during combat
Repeated attacks on one of your Nobles from a controlled character makes them Upset
Wild Animals
Fix Aggression - wild animals can now fight back once again```
Changed files in this update