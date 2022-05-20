1.0.03c

Fixed:

Holes behind airlock (You could see through it)

Missing components in relay station (fast charger)

A few typos

Main Computer can no longer boot if game is paused

Information not being populated properly in the menu when loading a scenario in the scenario editor

Issue forcing some players to reset controls when restarting the game

Computer can no longer boot if the game is paused

Update on the character controller (We need feedback from people who experienced jerking motion when moving to know if it has been fixed)

Changed:

Progression in ranking (Asteroids now become more aggressive with each cycle of events and are more and more likely to damage unplugged components)

We are still hard at work fixing the remaining issues as fast as possible.

If your game suffers from regular crashes, or even crashes on startup, we would appreciate it if you could join our Discord to help us fix it. We may have found what the problem is but we need someone who's having the issue to confirm that we have indeed found the way to fix it.