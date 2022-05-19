 Skip to content

The Repairing Mantis update for 19 May 2022

Update 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 8772477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are so excited about this update. iwanPlays (https://www.youtube.com/user/iwanPlays) translated our game into German. It was really nice working with him. For all our German speakers, we hope this will let you enjoy the game in a new way!

-Added a German translation for the game made by iwanPlays
-Added iwanPlays to the credits of the game
-Added “Visual effects” option in the Settings menu.

Bug fixes:
-When changing languages and reverting back to the previous language, the menu didn’t change back.
-Graphic optimisation
-“Visual effects” option in the Settings menu allows to tone down a visual effect that affects visibility
-Debug a rare bug where a dialog choice would disappear when you get close to a creature

