Hotifx v.0.8.52

Hello everyone, fast hotfix that includes some serious lore changes, modifications to hero enchantments, and fixes to some of the bugs reported lately.

Improved lore and worldbuilding.

The world of Across the Obelisk is large, with many different zones, in which many events have taken place throughout its history (some of them related to the main story of the game).

So it is our intention to create a cohesive story, and a rich world of lore, that give rise to many adventures, past, present and future. For this we have made several changes:

Some descriptions of the main characters have been rewritten.

Many characters know each other before the adventure begins, and this will be reflected in their own responses when they meet in the world.

We have added some new answers in various world events.

We have also polished the cohesion of history and the different races in the world.

Finally (in preparation for the translations) we have added answers for the new heroes that will come in the release.

This is an ongoing process that takes time, so we will still wait a bit to finish writing the final text of the main story and each act.

Normalized the power of the different versions of each hero card upgrade.

We have made a revision to the special cards of each hero and we have reduced the power between its different versions. In most cases we have taken the yellow one as a reference and buffed the blue/white one.

The biggest change will be in the enchantments, now all the enchantments have the same cost between their various versions, so there will no longer be enchantments that cost 2 in their white and blue version, and then cost 1 in the yellow version. In this case the three versions will cost 1.

-We have also buffed the charges of those enchantments with charges in their white and blue versions, to match it with the yellow one as well.

-In general, we have tried that if an enchantmente has to have an increase in charges or "power" in its different versions, we have tried that it occurs in the blue version instead of the yellow.

We still want to have some individual progression in each hero. But with these changes we intend and hope that no player will feel pressured or have an urgent need to have a high level hero to be able to play with the cards in their yellow version (because the yellow version cost less energy or its power was notably higher than the blue one).

In addition, we have decided to make these changes taking into account the imminent arrival of 4 new heroes and that in the release someone starting from 0 will have 16 heroes to play with, level and experience new builds.

Other changes

Meditate: made the white version give 2 energize (instead of 1 energy 1 energize), upgrades adjusted accordingly.

Provoke: increased block a bit

Arena Champion: removed bless, increased powerful.

Minor changes here and there in other cards.

Twins:

Made the first round of the fight more consistent.

Dawn, Shield slam & Subjugation are fixed at round 2.

Dusk, changed Shield Charge(x1 block) for ShieldSlam (x0.6 block) at round 1.

Subjugation, reduced vulnerable charges to 1(from 2) in all versions.

Ivory & Obsidian Tower: Slightly reduced the block gained.

Note: With these changes we hope that finally the tank (first hero) will not be one-shot in the first round of the combat (under normal circunstances), as it will receive less damage. Noting that the party will receive a little more damage by fixining "shield slam" in round 1 to Dusk instead of "shield charge".

Archon Nhir:

Abstraction: in madness and despair, got back the gain 1 evasion on hit removed the apply 1 insane.

Crucifixion: white version, no longer applies doom.

Bug fixes

Fixed a desync problem in coop games when one of the monsters died because of bleed/burning and he/she was the first to move on the round.

Fixed a problem with the deck energy counter that was not taking into account cards with energy cost greater than 5.

Fixed the unlock of the Dementia cardback, being available before than when it was intended.

Fixed the double "Energy Deck" summary in the Obelisk Challenge.

The scores have been normalized (and their treasure chests) to a minimum of zero points.

That's all for now. Remember to leave a review on steam, if you like the game, it helps us a lot.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.