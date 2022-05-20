Stream Animals: Free For All is Live!

Hey everyone!

We are excited to announce Stream Animals: Free For All is now available on Steam! Now you and your viewers can download the game to set your appearance that will show in all streams you participate in. Any previous purchases you made will be honored this way:

If you owned the game prior to F2P you will receive 5000 Paws.

For every hat pack you owned, you will receive 500 Paws.

All animals will be moved from your steam inventory into our cloud so that you can use them on any stream you join.

Thanks for all of your support as we have gone through this process. We believe that going free-to-play will allow us to grow in new and exciting ways, and we're glad you all have chosen to come along for the ride. See you all on Twitch!