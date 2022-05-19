Online Bug Fixes

Hey Flingers! With the new level out, we thought now would be a good time to crack down on all the current major bugs! A lot of players brought up online desync issues in Worms in Space and other levels which appear to get worse the longer you play. These issues are fixed! There are many other bug fixes, optimizations and improvements so feel free to check them out below.

Quality of Life improvements:

Improved the tutorial before the main menu to better explain all the different ways you can create a team online and locally.

Optimizations:

Reduced the size of many textures in Perilous Paradise which were increasing the game’s download size unnecessarily.

Fixed an issue where multiple cameras were rendering on top of each other during level cinematics. This will improve performance on medium and low end machines.

Optimized all Water and Fog shaders which should improve performance on low end machines.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a major issue where the level loaded after Perilous Paradise would become unplayable online due to desync.

Fixed a major issue where Worms in Space would become unplayable online due to desync.

Fixed many levels which would sometimes become unplayable due to online desync (Pharaoh’s Freeway, Pete’s Play Palace, Haunted Highway, Winding Woods, Perilous Paradise).

Fixed a major issue where returning to the team setup screen would break if a player left during the race.

Removed many game breaking shortcuts in the Perilous Paradise level.

Fixed issue where a series of random letters will appear over another player’s head instead of their Steam username.

For new players, settings in the Online Tab will now start at their correct defaults (displaying names over other characters is now the default).

In the Demo, the time left in the demo will be displayed in the main menu again (this was accidently removed during the original 3D Menu update).

Your Username will no longer appear in your own friend’s list.

Team Splitside & Daedalic Entertainment