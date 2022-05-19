Weekly Update: Bug fixing time! 🦟

Bug fixing for this week🦟
- Added Numpad Enter to actions performed with the normal Enter key
- Added choice to pick going against bots or static targets when test driving a vehicle through the shop
- Fixed Quad Damage/Untouchable not deactivating on being picked up
- Fixed YES/NO buttons when quitting the game doing the complete opposite of what intended
- Fixed white box that appeared when getting fragged
- Fixed Holowall not being removed if you are destroyed while it's active (e.g going out of bounds)
- Fixed support weapons not being accounted for in stats
- Fixed players being able to spawn AT30 turrets on eachother/too close to eachother
- Fixed typo in Car-ma description
More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!
