KEO update for 19 May 2022

Weekly Update: Bug fixing time! 🦟

Weekly Update: Bug fixing time! 🦟

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixing for this week🦟
  • Added Numpad Enter to actions performed with the normal Enter key
  • Added choice to pick going against bots or static targets when test driving a vehicle through the shop
  • Fixed Quad Damage/Untouchable not deactivating on being picked up
  • Fixed YES/NO buttons when quitting the game doing the complete opposite of what intended
  • Fixed white box that appeared when getting fragged
  • Fixed Holowall not being removed if you are destroyed while it's active (e.g going out of bounds)
  • Fixed support weapons not being accounted for in stats
  • Fixed players being able to spawn AT30 turrets on eachother/too close to eachother
  • Fixed typo in Car-ma description

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

Open link