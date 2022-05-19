Weekly Update: Bug fixing time! 🦟

Share · View all patches · Build 8772115 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 17:06:22 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixing for this week🦟

Added Numpad Enter to actions performed with the normal Enter key

Added choice to pick going against bots or static targets when test driving a vehicle through the shop

Fixed Quad Damage/Untouchable not deactivating on being picked up

Fixed YES/NO buttons when quitting the game doing the complete opposite of what intended

Fixed white box that appeared when getting fragged

Fixed Holowall not being removed if you are destroyed while it's active (e.g going out of bounds)

Fixed support weapons not being accounted for in stats

Fixed players being able to spawn AT30 turrets on eachother/too close to eachother

Fixed typo in Car-ma description

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

