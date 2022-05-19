This update 0.4.1.3 brings a new projectile visual effect system, a fix for beeing locked in a world with inactive portal as well as further performance improvements.



A new projectile visual effect system is implemented, which is mainly targeted at projectile heavy builds in endgame scenarios. If you now spawn very much projectiles an alternate projectile effect is used instead which is much simpler and therefore improves screen readability and also improves the performance immensly. Here is how the alternate ice bullets and the focus fire balls look when you spawn hundrets of them.

This is especially dedicated to all those players crushing the endgame and reaching levels we did not even thought are possible. So now you are not limited to arrows because of the performance anymore. Now you are free to use every ranged weapons with equal performance impact. So go out and dive even deeper!

The magic shield visual effect has been reworked, this now also makes it possible to spawn multiple shields without performance issues on high AoE scales.

Added an additional system which prevents you beeing locked in a world with unactive portal.

Some recursions from the last update have been fixed leading to even better performance.

Fixed player beeing locked in world with inactive portal.

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward!

