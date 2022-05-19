Revita - 1.0.3 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8772055 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 16:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Its been roughly 1 month since we released Revita 1.0, since then we have been extremely heavily working on bugfixes and balance adjustements. With 1.0.3 we should now have fixed pretty much all of the major issues and also included some safety measures like autosave, etc.

For people waiting for the switch update, version 1.0.3 should also arrive shortly on there (most likely at some point next week, but please don't hold us to that, as it is mostly out of our hands...)

We'll continue working on patches as we listen to the feedback of the community in regards to balancing and any bugs that might come up! So talk to you soon! =D

Ben

If you encounter any more issues, feel free to tell us on our Discord or leave a comment in the official steam bug thread.

If you want to support us, you can leave or update your review on Steam. It will help to reach more player who might be interested in Revita and its secrets!

QUALITY OF LIFE:

Player bullets are now properly layered behind enemy bullets

Hats can now immediatly be equipped when unlocked without having to go to the hat menu

You can now quick scroll through the secret and blacksmith menu by pressing left/right

Synergy Icons now show up on the collection menu

Pickups and relics now will move away from each other when stacking on top of each other

If you forget to pick up the "Old Photo" it will now appear in the boss room of the Ticking Towertop

Added an extra hint for how to progress past shard 5 upon beating shard 5

CHANGES:

Added new audio and visual cues to minibosses teleporting

Rebalanced Regrets HP

Rebalanced Mother a little bit

Added a bullet cap setting to the PC version

Increased the Damage cap on the player end

You can now remap the button for Gun skills

Baby Gestalt Slimeye can't drop souls anymore

Local Customs can't have irrelevant curses anymore

High Morale can't hit you before the enemy can hit you anymore

You can now skip the outro of the mother fight

Adjusted some of Depressions Collision box

Removed the main stat decreases from looping

Certain secrets aren't achievable by using shortcuts anymore

Changed the price of rare hats from 500 to 300 Soul coins

"Shell Cluster" and the cluster shotgun now scale more properly in regards to celestial weapon recharge

Miniboss theme won't play during the Forgotten Station anymore and neither during mimic fights in the last refuge

Readjusted some of the minor shrine prices

Adjusted journal requirements for the blue and red mimic

Anger can't respawn on top of adds anymore, or spawn them on top of him

The "Relic Lock" Shard modifier doesn't trigger with story related relics

Reduced the amount of time you stick to walls when pressing away from them

Made the water physics in Calm Calderium less aggressive

You can get Achievements on loops again, however each loop counts as a seperate run when it comes to achievements (unless its globetrotter or loop related secrets)

Regrets hands won't deal collision damage anymore unless they do any of the fist attacks

Mimics can now attack from off screen

Sticky Bombs that are attached to Anger, will now be removed when he digs through the ground, as to not accidentally hit the player out of nowhere

Small shrines can't spawn in the Last Refuge anymore

Slightly reworked pickup balance

Increased Golden rift frequency

Minibosses drop 4 less souls

Bosses can now be affected by freeze and slow

FISHING:

Buffed the amount of soul coins you get from fishing

RELICS:

Story related relics can't be accidentally destroyed or recycled at the metro apprentices anymore

Celestial Ring: Now part of the celestial synergy

Planetary Ring: Now part of the celestial synergy

Eaglebeak: Updated Phrasing

Triple Shot: Updated phrasing

Scented Candle: Now gives you 3 talismans

Honey Heart: Can now be upgraded twice, has been nerfed in its effect (+50% -> +100%) -> (+25% -> +50% -> +75%) but now also increases max soul by 1 segment

Boomerang: Synergy with Laser bullets now works as intended

Winged Boot: Now upgradable

Chaos: Now has 2 upgrades instead of 1

Back Shield: Now determines its direction on where the player is looking and also dropped from a legendary -> rare

BUFFS:

Mighty Leek: Increased crit rate from (10% -> 15% -> 20%) to (20% -> 30% -> 40%)

Pokerchip: Increased crit rate from (5% -> 7.5% -> 10%) to (10% -> 15% -> 20%)

Abandoned Artifact: Increased crit rate from (5% -> 5% -> 10%) to (5% -> 7.5% -> 10%)

Eye of Denial: Can now shoot through walls

Slime Ball: Now also increases range and the range can be upgraded (10% -> 15% -> 20%)

Ember Pearl: Rare -> Common

Flamethrower: Now also buffs burn damage and can be upgraded (+50% -> +75% -> +100%)

Compass: Now works on Fortunas Lottery

Superglue: Increased chance of repairing shields from (20% -> 35% -> 50%) to (40% -> 50% -> 60%)

Guillotine: Now also synergieses with "Boss Key"

Boss Key: Minibosses now also drop an additional relic

Hard Hat: Now also works on water and the arid athenaeum snowstorm

Love Key: Increased heal from (0.5 -> 0.75 -> 1) to (1 -> 1.5 -> 2) and Rare -> Common

NERFS:

Titanium Armor: Now chance based and upgradable (50% -> 75% -> 100%)

Broken Bone: Common -> Rare

Eldritch Tentacle: Decreased damage bonus from (+10% -> +12.5% -> 15%) to (+5% -> +7.5% -> +10%) also Common -> Rare

Rainbow: Decreased status effect duration from (5s -> 7.5s -> 10s) to (3s -> 5s -> 7s)

Cookie Bag: Cookies are now only worth half as much (as they previously were WAY too strong for a common)

SYNERGY CHANGES:

You can regain synergies upon losing one in a run

Locksmith: Now has a chance to drop a pickup when opening a locked gate

Celestial: Now shoots out 5 bullets whenever using a celestial weapon

Crystaline: Now reveals the entire map on every floor, rather than just a chance for a few rooms

Frog: Now has a 25% chance to shoot out a bursting bubble bullet every time you shoot

SYNERGY BUFFS:

Loot Fairy: Now requires one less relic

Greedy: Increased chance for discount from +10% to +30%

Holy: Now also decreases chance for corrupted relics to appear

Chester: Increased chance for a chest to be of higher rarity from +10% to +40%

Boot: Now also grants spike immunity

SYNERGY NERFS:

Food: Requires 1 more relic

CURSES:

Blinded: Made the base effect slightly brighter

Dangerious Package: Nerfed the effect quite a bit, from .4 chain reduction to .2 chain reduction on first stack

Exhausted: Nerfed the effect quite a bit

Masked: Now works properly with enemy outlines turned on

SHARD MODIFIERS:

Inflation: Now resets every shop

Expensive Repairs: Now just increases the next prices at the next blacksmith by 0.5 max HP max

GUNS:

Soul Gun (Buster): Increased charge speed and every charged shot is now a critical

Soul Gun (Diffusion): Lowered damage benefit, but you can recharge ammo by dashing through enemies now

Machine Gun (Burst): Made the damage more similar to the base machine gun

Rocket Launcher (Twin Missile): Lowered damage multiplier by 10%

Rocket Launcher (Mine): Increased damage of the mines times 2 and increased base damage by 1

Sniper (Base): Now also has increased crit rate (+15%) and increased crit damage (2 times instead of 1.5 times)

Sniper (Hunter): Entirely reworked, now deals crits on ricochet bullets

Sniper (Reload): Entirely reworked, now has multiple ammo and has a guaranteed crit on perfect reloads

Blast (Freeze): Entirely reworked, now has the freeze as an active ability and the beam deals more damage to frozen enemies

SECRETS:

Holding On: Doesn't work with shields anymore

Cursed Crates: Doesn't need to be 1 cursed chest per area any more and can instead be any amount, as long as you open 5 cursed chests in total during a run

BUGFIXES