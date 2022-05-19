Revita - 1.0.3 Changelog

Hi everyone!
Its been roughly 1 month since we released Revita 1.0, since then we have been extremely heavily working on bugfixes and balance adjustements. With 1.0.3 we should now have fixed pretty much all of the major issues and also included some safety measures like autosave, etc.
For people waiting for the switch update, version 1.0.3 should also arrive shortly on there (most likely at some point next week, but please don't hold us to that, as it is mostly out of our hands...)
We'll continue working on patches as we listen to the feedback of the community in regards to balancing and any bugs that might come up! So talk to you soon! =D
- Ben
If you encounter any more issues, feel free to tell us on our Discord or leave a comment in the official steam bug thread.
If you want to support us, you can leave or update your review on Steam. It will help to reach more player who might be interested in Revita and its secrets!
- QUALITY OF LIFE:
- Player bullets are now properly layered behind enemy bullets
- Hats can now immediatly be equipped when unlocked without having to go to the hat menu
- You can now quick scroll through the secret and blacksmith menu by pressing left/right
- Synergy Icons now show up on the collection menu
- Pickups and relics now will move away from each other when stacking on top of each other
- If you forget to pick up the "Old Photo" it will now appear in the boss room of the Ticking Towertop
- Added an extra hint for how to progress past shard 5 upon beating shard 5
- CHANGES:
- Added new audio and visual cues to minibosses teleporting
- Rebalanced Regrets HP
- Rebalanced Mother a little bit
- Added a bullet cap setting to the PC version
- Increased the Damage cap on the player end
- You can now remap the button for Gun skills
- Baby Gestalt Slimeye can't drop souls anymore
- Local Customs can't have irrelevant curses anymore
- High Morale can't hit you before the enemy can hit you anymore
- You can now skip the outro of the mother fight
- Adjusted some of Depressions Collision box
- Removed the main stat decreases from looping
- Certain secrets aren't achievable by using shortcuts anymore
- Changed the price of rare hats from 500 to 300 Soul coins
- "Shell Cluster" and the cluster shotgun now scale more properly in regards to celestial weapon recharge
- Miniboss theme won't play during the Forgotten Station anymore and neither during mimic fights in the last refuge
- Readjusted some of the minor shrine prices
- Adjusted journal requirements for the blue and red mimic
- Anger can't respawn on top of adds anymore, or spawn them on top of him
- The "Relic Lock" Shard modifier doesn't trigger with story related relics
- Reduced the amount of time you stick to walls when pressing away from them
- Made the water physics in Calm Calderium less aggressive
- You can get Achievements on loops again, however each loop counts as a seperate run when it comes to achievements (unless its globetrotter or loop related secrets)
- Regrets hands won't deal collision damage anymore unless they do any of the fist attacks
- Mimics can now attack from off screen
- Sticky Bombs that are attached to Anger, will now be removed when he digs through the ground, as to not accidentally hit the player out of nowhere
- Small shrines can't spawn in the Last Refuge anymore
- Slightly reworked pickup balance
- Increased Golden rift frequency
- Minibosses drop 4 less souls
- Bosses can now be affected by freeze and slow
- FISHING:
- Buffed the amount of soul coins you get from fishing
- RELICS:
- Story related relics can't be accidentally destroyed or recycled at the metro apprentices anymore
- Celestial Ring: Now part of the celestial synergy
- Planetary Ring: Now part of the celestial synergy
- Eaglebeak: Updated Phrasing
- Triple Shot: Updated phrasing
- Scented Candle: Now gives you 3 talismans
- Honey Heart: Can now be upgraded twice, has been nerfed in its effect (+50% -> +100%) -> (+25% -> +50% -> +75%) but now also increases max soul by 1 segment
- Boomerang: Synergy with Laser bullets now works as intended
- Winged Boot: Now upgradable
- Chaos: Now has 2 upgrades instead of 1
- Back Shield: Now determines its direction on where the player is looking and also dropped from a legendary -> rare
- BUFFS:
- Mighty Leek: Increased crit rate from (10% -> 15% -> 20%) to (20% -> 30% -> 40%)
- Pokerchip: Increased crit rate from (5% -> 7.5% -> 10%) to (10% -> 15% -> 20%)
- Abandoned Artifact: Increased crit rate from (5% -> 5% -> 10%) to (5% -> 7.5% -> 10%)
- Eye of Denial: Can now shoot through walls
- Slime Ball: Now also increases range and the range can be upgraded (10% -> 15% -> 20%)
- Ember Pearl: Rare -> Common
- Flamethrower: Now also buffs burn damage and can be upgraded (+50% -> +75% -> +100%)
- Compass: Now works on Fortunas Lottery
- Superglue: Increased chance of repairing shields from (20% -> 35% -> 50%) to (40% -> 50% -> 60%)
- Guillotine: Now also synergieses with "Boss Key"
- Boss Key: Minibosses now also drop an additional relic
- Hard Hat: Now also works on water and the arid athenaeum snowstorm
- Love Key: Increased heal from (0.5 -> 0.75 -> 1) to (1 -> 1.5 -> 2) and Rare -> Common
- NERFS:
- Titanium Armor: Now chance based and upgradable (50% -> 75% -> 100%)
- Broken Bone: Common -> Rare
- Eldritch Tentacle: Decreased damage bonus from (+10% -> +12.5% -> 15%) to (+5% -> +7.5% -> +10%) also Common -> Rare
- Rainbow: Decreased status effect duration from (5s -> 7.5s -> 10s) to (3s -> 5s -> 7s)
- Cookie Bag: Cookies are now only worth half as much (as they previously were WAY too strong for a common)
- SYNERGY CHANGES:
-
You can regain synergies upon losing one in a run
-
Locksmith: Now has a chance to drop a pickup when opening a locked gate
-
Celestial: Now shoots out 5 bullets whenever using a celestial weapon
-
Crystaline: Now reveals the entire map on every floor, rather than just a chance for a few rooms
-
Frog: Now has a 25% chance to shoot out a bursting bubble bullet every time you shoot
- SYNERGY BUFFS:
- Loot Fairy: Now requires one less relic
- Greedy: Increased chance for discount from +10% to +30%
- Holy: Now also decreases chance for corrupted relics to appear
- Chester: Increased chance for a chest to be of higher rarity from +10% to +40%
- Boot: Now also grants spike immunity
- SYNERGY NERFS:
- Food: Requires 1 more relic
- CURSES:
- Blinded: Made the base effect slightly brighter
- Dangerious Package: Nerfed the effect quite a bit, from .4 chain reduction to .2 chain reduction on first stack
- Exhausted: Nerfed the effect quite a bit
- Masked: Now works properly with enemy outlines turned on
- SHARD MODIFIERS:
- Inflation: Now resets every shop
- Expensive Repairs: Now just increases the next prices at the next blacksmith by 0.5 max HP max
- GUNS:
- Soul Gun (Buster): Increased charge speed and every charged shot is now a critical
- Soul Gun (Diffusion): Lowered damage benefit, but you can recharge ammo by dashing through enemies now
- Machine Gun (Burst): Made the damage more similar to the base machine gun
- Rocket Launcher (Twin Missile): Lowered damage multiplier by 10%
- Rocket Launcher (Mine): Increased damage of the mines times 2 and increased base damage by 1
- Sniper (Base): Now also has increased crit rate (+15%) and increased crit damage (2 times instead of 1.5 times)
- Sniper (Hunter): Entirely reworked, now deals crits on ricochet bullets
- Sniper (Reload): Entirely reworked, now has multiple ammo and has a guaranteed crit on perfect reloads
- Blast (Freeze): Entirely reworked, now has the freeze as an active ability and the beam deals more damage to frozen enemies
- SECRETS:
- Holding On: Doesn't work with shields anymore
- Cursed Crates: Doesn't need to be 1 cursed chest per area any more and can instead be any amount, as long as you open 5 cursed chests in total during a run
- BUGFIXES
- The caretaker now mentions the shard doors way earlier
- The "Dim Background" Accessibility setting now looks correct in the Regret fight
- Using the Celestial Shield weapon now also shows the currently equipped Hat
- Fixed the bug when pressing alt tab, leading to the player gliding on the ground, pickups gliding on the ground, softlocks, etc
- The "Simple Platforms" setting now works properly at all times, letting you simply fall through platforms by tapping the crouch button.
- Fixed the crash caused by upgrading "Mirror Shard" intro the "Mirror Prism" at the blacksmith
- Fixed some issues with Note 5 having a chance to not properly appear when looping
- Fixed weird interaction with Regret, where the fists move weirdly when coming in contact with the celestial shield
- Regret wont crash anymore when they dissappear while being affected by burn or poison
- Mirror Prism and Broken Pocketwatch now show up properly in the journal
- The Mirror Prism Beam now reaches across the entire room, making sure you can't miss out on the pocket watch
- Dynamite + Laserdiode now works properly on Regret and won't spawn the explosions at the bottom of the stage
- Soul carrier flies can't be revived anymore
- Fixed the damage not doubling when having dynamite and rocket launcher
- Cleansing now works in the Last Refuge
- Removed the weird player after image effects from the credits scene
- Fixed the icons of removed relics not being correct
- Fixed Depression getting stuck in walls
- Glass Canon won't give max HP when below 1 max HP anymore
- Snowglobe relic is working properly again
- Fixed B Anger randomly switching direction when shooting in four directions
- Fixed some hitbox issues with Alt Depression
- The slow status fx won't overwrite the frozen status fx anymore
- Special Gate signs aren't mirrored anymore
- Fixed the weird graphic driver crashes on the credits and alt 4 boss room
- Shroomencer minibosses can't spawn shroomers below platforms anymore
- Fixed the secrets that previously werent properly unlockable (Good Company, Old and Wise, and Globe Trotter)
- Big Chests in the boss rooms can't be mimics anymore
- Can't get the gourmet race secret via dailies anymore
- Cookie Bag can't be used to farm infinite soul anymore
- Fixed a visual bug with "Bursting Bubble"
- Fixed the "Wish" bug with the "Pisces Rod" where you repeatetly throw out the rod until the bar is empty
- Fixed a crash when using the "Pisces Rod" in the metro
- Fixed Grandma npc unlocking way too early
- Moon earring now works as you'd expect with certain attacks from the final bosses
- A few achievements only related to getting the normal ending, are now automatically gotten when entering the last refuge
- Fixed status fx visual positioning on Regret
- Fixed Superglue synergizing weirdly with Shield Polish
- Fixed the statues crashing when shot on loops
- Orbit gun now synergizes properly with moldy cheese
- Fixed a bug where you could skip through side gates
- Fixed Damaged Ammo being wonky
- Damaged Ammo + Sparkler, wont cause infinite bullets anymore
- Fixed Bounty Ticket save corruption
- Fixed Dynamite + Laser Diode + Watergun scaling bugs
- Laser Diode + Sticky Bomb now works properly on Regret
- Fixed Moon Locket being unable to curse you
- Fixed a weird text positioning bug on the secrets menu
- Orbit gun shots now base their angle on your aim angle
- Fixed the weird knockback
- Bounty tickets now change their reward if you can't get any more things from a certain category of rewards
- Fixed a weird bug with lifevest, where if you died with a shield, it would keep the shield when reviving you
- When destroying enemy bullets with the Celestial Soul Gun, they now get destroyed properly
- Crossroad rooms can't have the same sideroom twice anymore (unless both are small chests in case it can't generate two different rooms)
- Fixed a softlock that can occur when having the shard modifiers "Sold Out" and "Chestless" activated
- You can't get duplicates of the Royal Crown anymore
- Fixed a visual bug where the red tint on bosses in phase 2 would vanish after being affected by a status effect
- Fixed a weird bug with the explosion lifetimes
- Fixed a bug where you could fly above mother in her boss room without starting the fight
- Mothers wiggly bullets are now affected by slowmotion
- Safety Blanket now properly affects the cleansing curse
- Custom Shards are saved again
- Barf won't trigger in the Regret intro cutscene anymore
- Fixed Crashes related to the Swiss Knife relic
- Fixed the leaderboard sometimes being cut off weirdly
- Fixed a bug with depression where the bullets could sometimes explode too late
- Fixed a potential crash with Enigmas death animation
Changed files in this update