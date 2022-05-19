It's our first ever Free to Play weekend, bringing you the time-limited opportunity to play _State of Decay 2 _from your Wishlist, completely free!

(BTW, check out our refreshed Fan Kit, especially if you stream!)



Starting Thursday May 19th at 10am and continuing until Monday the 23rd at 10am PT, you have plenty of time to explore base-building mechanics and flex your combat skills against the zeds. (Don’t worry if that sounds intimidating, there’s a difficulty level that’s right for everyone!) This weekend only, permanently add _State of Decay 2 _to your library for 66% off, our deepest discount yet. This is the absolute best time to try the game and forge your own destiny in the post-apocalyptic landscape.

Mark your calendars and join us for our developer livestream Friday, May 20th, from 3-4pm PT RIGHT HERE on Steam, as well as on Twitch and YouTube to celebrate our anniversary and for your chance to win exclusive swag!

If you're trying out the game for the first time, here's what you can expect: you'll play through a tutorial set at an imperiled military camp and then escape in the nick of time to set up your own base on Providence Ridge. From there, you can move your community to any of our five open world maps. f you played the first State of Decay, you will enjoy revisiting Trumbull Valley and seeing how time has changed the landscape -- and the people.

Also available during the Free to Play weekend are two standalone modes: State of Decay 2’s story mode, Heartland that has advanced forms of blood plague (blood plague walls and the endgame Gauntlet), and the siege mode Daybreak, that pits a hold-out team of operatives against waves of timed zombie attacks. Not sure where to start? Pay a visit to Cash Beaumont, who will greet you with seasonal, rotating bounties to complete in exchange for hard to find weapons and loot. We also recommend our series of YouTube tutorials.

We've been updating State of Decay 2 the last several years with over thirty free updates including new maps, modes, and deep systemic changes (based largely in part by player feedback from the Public Test Realm, our open beta on Steam. Find out how to participate here!) With more updates on their way this Summer, there's more now than ever to explore and enjoy.

We are excited for you to get the hands-on time with the game you deserve, and hope you discover that you need State of Decay 2 spicing up your life. We don't know when we'll offer a discount this deep again so don't miss out. Have fun and remember, no one survives alone!