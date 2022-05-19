Update 14: New Pilot + Hitman classes, VIP rework, profanity filter and more!

This update adds two new classes to the game, the first one is a new cop class called "Pilot", who has a small reconnaissance plane which he can upgrade with parts he finds inside the bank. Those upgrades include a mounted gun, an improved propeller for faster top speed, and an improved hull which increases the plane's hitpoints.



The second new class "Hitman" is a robber that spawns in a stylish suit that unfortunately is not the right disguise for the outside of the bank, and differs slightly from the usual employee clothing. Equipped with a silenced pistol and a sticky bomb launcher his main focus is killing the VIP targets, he spawns one VIP just like the Bodyguard and his whole team has an increased payout of 15,000$ for killing one of them. His active ability allows him to ping a random VIP target, and should all targets be eliminated already, he pings the locations and class of random cop for his team.

The whole VIP mechanic has been changed, previously they forced the robber team to go for PvP strategies to kill them before being allowed to leave, now they only increase the amounts the robbers need by 10,000$ (which is exactly the amount of money the robbers gain for killing a VIP), allowing the robbers to pursue more stealthy strategies. Robbers can now also poison the VIP targets by interacting with them, allowing them to sneakily kill them if the cops don't administer antidotes fast enough.

To compensate for these changes, the Bodyguard now has a Rifle as his primary weapon instead of only a Carbine, and can now equip NPCs (including VIPs!) with bulletproof vests, preventing them from dying while the vest is intact and thereby preventing cops from getting fired if they accidentally hit one of those NPCs in a firefight.

Vests in general have been changed a bit, they now are visible on the character models, and block any damage until they are destroyed, but in turn, now only take 50 HP of damage until breaking. The Sargeants vest drop now also provides her team with a Carbine and Heavy Pistol, and can now be destroyed by shooting it to prevent robbers from stealing the supplies. The "Backup" cop also received some changes since he wasn't particularly fun to play, he now gains increased sprint speed after calling for help, allowing him to get out of ambushes or chase robbers more efficiently.



The robbers have also received two new masks, one called "Cupcake Mask" spawns a donut when picking up money, which can be consumed to regenerate some HP, and the other mask is called "Cowboy Hat" and allows robbers to steal the horse of the Sheriff cop in addition to regenerating some reserve ammo while inside the bank.

A profanity filter has also been added for chat messages and server names to block out disturbing messages, it's enabled by default but can be disabled in the settings menu. Players that go AFK now will also be kicked after 3 minutes of inactivity, and a potential fix for "ghost" players that didn't despawn correctly after disconnecting from dedicated servers and couldn't be kicked has been implemented for this update. Multiple other minor bugfixes and improvements have also been added, you can take a look at them in the full changelog below!

New:

robbers can now poison VIP targets, cops can administer antidotes to prevent them from dying

added "Cowboy Hat" mask, regenerates ammo inside employee zones and can steal horses

added "Cupcake" mask, spawns a donut when picking up money

added new cop class "Pilot" (remote-controlled light-weight plane, plane upgrades, smg, grappling hook)

added chat and server name profanity check system

added "Enable Profanity Checks" settings (default: true)

players now get kicked after not moving for 3 mins (except they are dead or controlling a vehicle)

added "Flight Sim control schema" setting for Pilot's plane

added new robber class "Hitman" (spawns one VIP, can ping VIPs current location, silenced pistol, sticky launcher)

Changes:

Backup now gains extra sprint speed for 10s after calling for backup

Backup ability cooldown increased from 5s to 20s

"VIP" and "Chairman" event notifications are now visible while spectating or driving a vehicle

missing keybindings now automagically get added if they are completely missing (for example when a new keybinding was added)

motion detectors now get triggered by a gold coin flying through them

removed "has silent grappling hook" from Vault Cracker description

increased Vault Crackers wallhack cooldown from 5s to 15s

Bodyguards shield bubble can now be disabled by Cryptos EMP

Sheriff cuffs increased from 5 to 6

fall damage and explosive damage masks now completely negate that damage instead of only reducing it

Chicken mask now reduced fall speed and increased air control instead of reducing fall damage

Bodyguard no longer spawns in a VIP

Bodyguard's primary weapon changed from carbine to rifle

Bodyguards can now equip NPCs with vests, preventing them from dying while the vest is still intact, cops don't get fired for shooting NPCs with vests

Bodyguard gains extra vests if he kills a robber or a robber breaks the vest he gave to an NPC

vests now completely negate any damage while wearing them, instead only reducing incoming damage

vest HP reduced from 100HP to 50HP

vests are now visible on the character models

Sargeant's ability renamed to "Military Supplies", now includes a carbine and a heavy pistol in addition to two vests

alive VIP targets no longer prevent robbers from leaving

VIP targets now increase required stolen money by 10,000$ each

Removed:

removed "Blocky" mask

Fixes:

fixed robber bots often trying to run to an escape van while carrying a bomb bag, instead of trying to blow up a vault door

potential fix for custom maps sometimes spawning duplicates

selecting an object in the level editor now scrolls the object list to that object

fixed dead doctors still getting revive hints

fixed server host sometimes getting "you died" HUD or being forced to spectate cops when another player (who is riding horse/flying plane) should have died

potential fix for "ghost" players appearing when players do not get removed from the server correctly

Map Changes:

fixed robber bots getting stuck near spawn on "New York" while trying to reach money bags dropped on the apartement roof

