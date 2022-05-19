Rub your hands for a new update

Scouts!

First of all…

If you checked out our booth at the ICE Kraków Congress Center during Digital Dragons 2022, thank you!

Reception of Lumencraft from the conference’s participants was great. Taking Steam Deck with us was a smart move - we were able to show our game during the short no-electricity period on day one of the conference 😏.

After two days, our team was tired but satisfied. Proof? Photo from the graphic above was taken around 5 PM during the second day of DD. Take a closer look at 2Dynamic devs with hands wide open 👐, in a position like “this trout I caught yesterday was THIS BIG! 🐟”

Sorry guys, no meme this time - and now it’s time for Regular Update (build 5913) List of Changes 📝.

### Added

the monster nests in First Encounter now properly give score when destroyed

added WSAD controls to various game menus

added more clear error message when trying to build gate too close to another

workshops will now display current progress

added Cancel Queue action to workshops

added sound effects to Utility Workshop

added more flares to Flare Siege

lava is now brighter near the lava source - allows to see if it flows or not

Steam: added proper support for Steam Workshop pages

Steam: your rank is now displayed on score summary screen

Steam: added a speedrun leaderboard for each map, ranked by clear time

Editor: new terrain materials: Ivy, Ashes, Foam, Fireproof Foam, Napalm

Editor: new floor textures: Grass

Editor: added new decoration objects: Tree, Light

Editor: added new available win conditions: Place Building, Research Tech, Kill Enemy, Kill All Enemies, Reach Score

Editor: it's now possible to configure losing conditions. Available options: Reactor Destroyed (can be disabled), Time Limit, Minimum Score (see below)

Editor: it's now possible to configure score obtained for each action (positive or negative). Available options: Time passed, Enemies Slain, Lumen Collected, Metal Collected, Shots Fired, Tech Researched, Deaths, Goals Reached

Editor: added option to set starting score

Editor: added option to change clear bonus value

Editor: Shift + Mouse Wheel can change radius property of some objects

Editor: added WSAD movements

### Changed

player can see through ice terrain now

renamed "Time Survived" to "Time"

made it a bit more obvious that Scout Center only upgrades the player who built it

when winning a custom map with auto-finish, the "map finished" objective no longer shows

improved building rectangle appearance

it is now possible to exit finished map without going to score summary

optimized how some settings are being applied

improved appearance of the workshop queue label

increased health bar size

workshop screen no longer closes after making an item

changed Sandbox map category name to Base Defense

added Inventory button to control help under invenotry

menus can now be navigated with any controller, not only the 1st one

tweaked construction areas of some buildings to closer match their shapes

demolishing building no longer starts battle music

changed Crystal GRUBAS death sequence: now will soak damage during death animation until fallen or overkill damage is applied

overkill damage reduced from 0.2 to 0.1 of base HP

base Storage size increased to 600, storage capacity upgrade adds 400 more

Lumen Clump and Metal Nugget stack size increased to 5

base Lumen and Metal stack size decreased to 100

base Backpack upgrade cost increased to 50, each next costs 10 more

nerfed enemy waves in First Encounter and Blast from the Past

decreased turret upgrades costs

increased turret base costs (Sniper 100, Machinegun 60)

improvements in swarm behavior and pathfinding

building icon is now hidden during placing

Tutorial: added more metal

Tutorial: lava now burns terrain

Steam: overhauled leaderboards page

Editor Steam: made "Publish to Workshop" button more prominent

Editor: pile of Lumen/metal pickups no longer appear as single item

Editor: file manager will now move maps to trash instead of deleting them permanently

Editor: deprecated Buggy enemy (can no longer be placed). All holes now default to Spider Swarm

Editor: improved appearance of the item panel

Editor: improved Technology Orb UX

Editor: limited maximum number of non-swarm enemies in wave to 10 per group

### Fixed

Saving: opened gate no longer loads as closed

Saving: fixed some resources not being correctly counted towards score after loading

Saving: fixed Miner glitch when vein is exhausted

Saving: fixed music randomly not playing after loading game

Saving: fixed a bug that caused other slots to be overwritten when saving

Saving: fixed a bug that caused abnormal number of objects to accumulate on map

Saving: fixed skull icon showing for non-wave enemies after loading (old save will still have this issue)

fixed a bug that caused ghost Miners to exist on map

fixed a bug where building attack markers would stay indefinitely after saving

fixed a bug where mushrooms placed in the editor weren't randomly rotated

it's no longer possible to start a custom map without a valid start point (from main menu)

fixed wave multiplier rounding

fixed wave multiplier incorrectly resetting on last repeat

fixed menu animations with VSync enabled

player can no longer control the camera during cutscene

fixed a rare bug where loading some maps could influence other maps

fixed metal count in Miner not updating while the screen is open

fixed score summary centering

fixed text not wrapping in the Bug Report tool

using 2 controllers no longer blocks using game menu with keyboard

fixed "Low Health Alarm" game setting not having effect

fixed blueprints becoming red indefinitely when obstructed

fixed some numpad keys not showing in keyboard binds

fixed a type in the tutorial

fixed Reactor zaps always playing at full volume

fixed enemies getting stuck in Flare Siege

fixed options fullscreen button not refreshing after Alt+Enter

Editor: fixed a bug where map couldn't be saved after creating new map twice in a row

Editor: fixed flying swarm not appearing on enemy list

Editor: fixed spawner ID in waves resetting when loading map

Editor: Goal object no longer displays the warning when its message is empty

Editor: Goal object is now functional with non-Goal objectives

Editor: fixed building list icons being weirdly stretched

Editor: fixed a bug that prevented the map from saving in some cases

Editor: fixed Glowing Coral becoming Boulder

Editor: Crystal GRUBAS' smash damage now scales with the provided override

Editor: Acidoma's and Suicacidoma's acid damage now scales with the provided override

Editor: Suicodma's explosion damage now scales with the provided override

