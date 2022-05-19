Rub your hands for a new update

Scouts!
First of all…
If you checked out our booth at the ICE Kraków Congress Center during Digital Dragons 2022, thank you!
Reception of Lumencraft from the conference’s participants was great. Taking Steam Deck with us was a smart move - we were able to show our game during the short no-electricity period on day one of the conference 😏.
After two days, our team was tired but satisfied. Proof? Photo from the graphic above was taken around 5 PM during the second day of DD. Take a closer look at 2Dynamic devs with hands wide open 👐, in a position like “this trout I caught yesterday was THIS BIG! 🐟”
Sorry guys, no meme this time - and now it’s time for Regular Update (build 5913) List of Changes 📝.
## [EA Regular Update] - 2022-05-19 - VERSION = 5913
### Added
- the monster nests in First Encounter now properly give score when destroyed
- added WSAD controls to various game menus
- added more clear error message when trying to build gate too close to another
- workshops will now display current progress
- added Cancel Queue action to workshops
- added sound effects to Utility Workshop
- added more flares to Flare Siege
- lava is now brighter near the lava source - allows to see if it flows or not
- Steam: added proper support for Steam Workshop pages
- Steam: your rank is now displayed on score summary screen
- Steam: added a speedrun leaderboard for each map, ranked by clear time
- Editor: new terrain materials: Ivy, Ashes, Foam, Fireproof Foam, Napalm
- Editor: new floor textures: Grass
- Editor: added new decoration objects: Tree, Light
- Editor: added new available win conditions: Place Building, Research Tech, Kill Enemy, Kill All Enemies, Reach Score
- Editor: it's now possible to configure losing conditions. Available options: Reactor Destroyed (can be disabled), Time Limit, Minimum Score (see below)
- Editor: it's now possible to configure score obtained for each action (positive or negative). Available options: Time passed, Enemies Slain, Lumen Collected, Metal Collected, Shots Fired, Tech Researched, Deaths, Goals Reached
- Editor: added option to set starting score
- Editor: added option to change clear bonus value
- Editor: Shift + Mouse Wheel can change radius property of some objects
- Editor: added WSAD movements
### Changed
- player can see through ice terrain now
- renamed "Time Survived" to "Time"
- made it a bit more obvious that Scout Center only upgrades the player who built it
- when winning a custom map with auto-finish, the "map finished" objective no longer shows
- improved building rectangle appearance
- it is now possible to exit finished map without going to score summary
- optimized how some settings are being applied
- improved appearance of the workshop queue label
- increased health bar size
- workshop screen no longer closes after making an item
- changed Sandbox map category name to Base Defense
- added Inventory button to control help under invenotry
- menus can now be navigated with any controller, not only the 1st one
- tweaked construction areas of some buildings to closer match their shapes
- demolishing building no longer starts battle music
- changed Crystal GRUBAS death sequence: now will soak damage during death animation until fallen or overkill damage is applied
- overkill damage reduced from 0.2 to 0.1 of base HP
- base Storage size increased to 600, storage capacity upgrade adds 400 more
- Lumen Clump and Metal Nugget stack size increased to 5
- base Lumen and Metal stack size decreased to 100
- base Backpack upgrade cost increased to 50, each next costs 10 more
- nerfed enemy waves in First Encounter and Blast from the Past
- decreased turret upgrades costs
- increased turret base costs (Sniper 100, Machinegun 60)
- improvements in swarm behavior and pathfinding
- building icon is now hidden during placing
- Tutorial: added more metal
- Tutorial: lava now burns terrain
- Steam: overhauled leaderboards page
- Editor Steam: made "Publish to Workshop" button more prominent
- Editor: pile of Lumen/metal pickups no longer appear as single item
- Editor: file manager will now move maps to trash instead of deleting them permanently
- Editor: deprecated Buggy enemy (can no longer be placed). All holes now default to Spider Swarm
- Editor: improved appearance of the item panel
- Editor: improved Technology Orb UX
- Editor: limited maximum number of non-swarm enemies in wave to 10 per group
### Fixed
- Saving: opened gate no longer loads as closed
- Saving: fixed some resources not being correctly counted towards score after loading
- Saving: fixed Miner glitch when vein is exhausted
- Saving: fixed music randomly not playing after loading game
- Saving: fixed a bug that caused other slots to be overwritten when saving
- Saving: fixed a bug that caused abnormal number of objects to accumulate on map
- Saving: fixed skull icon showing for non-wave enemies after loading (old save will still have this issue)
- fixed a bug that caused ghost Miners to exist on map
- fixed a bug where building attack markers would stay indefinitely after saving
- fixed a bug where mushrooms placed in the editor weren't randomly rotated
- it's no longer possible to start a custom map without a valid start point (from main menu)
- fixed wave multiplier rounding
- fixed wave multiplier incorrectly resetting on last repeat
- fixed menu animations with VSync enabled
- player can no longer control the camera during cutscene
- fixed a rare bug where loading some maps could influence other maps
- fixed metal count in Miner not updating while the screen is open
- fixed score summary centering
- fixed text not wrapping in the Bug Report tool
- using 2 controllers no longer blocks using game menu with keyboard
- fixed "Low Health Alarm" game setting not having effect
- fixed blueprints becoming red indefinitely when obstructed
- fixed some numpad keys not showing in keyboard binds
- fixed a type in the tutorial
- fixed Reactor zaps always playing at full volume
- fixed enemies getting stuck in Flare Siege
- fixed options fullscreen button not refreshing after Alt+Enter
- Editor: fixed a bug where map couldn't be saved after creating new map twice in a row
- Editor: fixed flying swarm not appearing on enemy list
- Editor: fixed spawner ID in waves resetting when loading map
- Editor: Goal object no longer displays the warning when its message is empty
- Editor: Goal object is now functional with non-Goal objectives
- Editor: fixed building list icons being weirdly stretched
- Editor: fixed a bug that prevented the map from saving in some cases
- Editor: fixed Glowing Coral becoming Boulder
- Editor: Crystal GRUBAS' smash damage now scales with the provided override
- Editor: Acidoma's and Suicacidoma's acid damage now scales with the provided override
- Editor: Suicodma's explosion damage now scales with the provided override
If you enjoy Lumencraft, please share your opinion with others. How should you do it? It does not matter - the choice is yours. It’s just a friendly request - nonetheless, we will be grateful.
The weekend is coming!
2Dynamic Games
