Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia, available now!

Crusader Kings III's Flavor Pack ‘Fate of Iberia’ & Free Update 1.6 ‘Castle’: available now!

⚡️ The ‘Struggle’, a new conflict mechanic

🏰 New Buildings, Artifacts, and Dynasties

📜 Iberian Cultures & Faiths

🌞 New Art & Music

👑 More Events & Customisation

⚔️ Free Update: Balancing, Clan Contracts, Dissolution Faction, Map Update, Shared Head of Faith...

The sun-kissed lands of Iberia await your glorious rule with Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia flavor pack. Deeply rich in history, culture and people, the peninsula’s medieval destiny is ready to be shaped by your majestic hand, be it clad in conciliatory velvet or as an iron fist.

The new major multi-stage Struggle feature lets you decide on the fate of a lively and complex region across realms and cultures. Be the one to unite Iberia under a single banner, or watch as conflict marks generations to come.

From the Christian kingdoms in their northern mountain strongholds to the sumptuous Muslim taifas of al-Andalus, immerse yourself in Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia with all its splendor and art. Breathe life into your Iberian adventure with new events, music, traditions, models, and style your ruler as a royal Castillian knight or dashing Umayyad emir.

The Fate of Iberia lies in your hands

“The Struggle” is an expansive new feature found in Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia, simulating multi-stage, large-scale conflicts across decades, or even centuries.

You tell the ever-evolving saga of Iberia with each decision you make. Appeasing or hostile, influence the constant turmoil on the peninsula to your liking during each phase of the Struggle.

Follow the path of history with a definite end goal in mind or play out a completely new fate for the region. Be the early founder of a Hispania steeped in blood, or bring together a multicultural caliphate in peace.

Embrace the uniqueness of Iberia

Step up and discover an Iberian peninsula brought fully to life, with new art, music, models, costumes and characters, events, and more.