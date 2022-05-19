 Skip to content

Rent's Due: The Game update for 19 May 2022

Rent's Due: The Game Version 1.1 Is Out Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, Rent's Due: The Game Version 1.1 Is out now!

New Additions

  • Level 24

  • Level 25

  • Level 26

  • New Achievement for beating 25 Levels on Normal Mode.

  • Redone several levels and added a new skybox to better reflect the environment.

  • Added Dialogue for Tesha Performed by Kiki Mariot

  • New music implemented in the new levels.

  • New display options to limit frame rate in case of GPU usage issues.

Changes

  • Added new sound effects for footstep sounds.

  • Improved performance on Levels 21 & 23 Respectively

  • Reduced Volume Levels on some levels due to the ambience being too loud.

That's it for this update, I hope everyone enjoys it!

