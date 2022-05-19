Share · View all patches · Build 8771796 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 17:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, Rent's Due: The Game Version 1.1 Is out now!

New Additions

Level 24

Level 25

Level 26

New Achievement for beating 25 Levels on Normal Mode.

Redone several levels and added a new skybox to better reflect the environment.

Added Dialogue for Tesha Performed by Kiki Mariot

New music implemented in the new levels.

New display options to limit frame rate in case of GPU usage issues.

Changes

Added new sound effects for footstep sounds.

Improved performance on Levels 21 & 23 Respectively

Reduced Volume Levels on some levels due to the ambience being too loud.

That's it for this update, I hope everyone enjoys it!