Hello everyone, Rent's Due: The Game Version 1.1 Is out now!
New Additions
-
Level 24
-
Level 25
-
Level 26
-
New Achievement for beating 25 Levels on Normal Mode.
-
Redone several levels and added a new skybox to better reflect the environment.
-
Added Dialogue for Tesha Performed by Kiki Mariot
-
New music implemented in the new levels.
-
New display options to limit frame rate in case of GPU usage issues.
Changes
-
Added new sound effects for footstep sounds.
-
Improved performance on Levels 21 & 23 Respectively
-
Reduced Volume Levels on some levels due to the ambience being too loud.
That's it for this update, I hope everyone enjoys it!
