New Update: Early Access Stage 2 Complete

This glorious day will definitely make history, and massive celebrations are happening all over Mars: Stage 2 of KOTOVOD Learning Factory renovation is officially complete!

'Veri noice! Pleaz get bakk to woark, hooray!', - Dr. Katz commented in his official statement.

Naturally, all engineers are expected to celebrate this glorious occasion by increasing their work KPIs, as we continue our efforts of establishing Catopia on Mars!

In case you are too busy doing your work, please refresh your memories of our glorious Renovation Plan, a.k.a. Roadmap:

So much already done, but the most glorious deeds are ahead of us! Glory to science!

v0.10.71 Released

New building: X-Switcher swaps outputs of 2 incoming streams. Helps you to either organize your Factory or mess it up beyond repair. Have fun! (suggested by our community member gateway )

) 2 new story comics

The camera now follows the character smoothly and no longer gets beyond the edge of the map

Quad Splitter has been demoted to an upgrade for Triple Splitter

New customization item: a shiny gold chain for your cat

Territories cost less money, but the chances of generating territories that only cost money is generally decreased

New button in Freeplay mode settings allows you to randomize all map settings so you could persist in the doomed world you have created

3 new main menu themes

Bug fixes

UI fixes

8 new wallpapers in Art Pack DLC

