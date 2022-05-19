 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 19 May 2022

Version 0.9.5 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8771714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got something fun and interesting for you this week, Zombie AI Overrides!

When viewing the zombie overlay there is a new button:

Using this you can designate zones for the zombie AI to gravitate towards, enabling you to create and move your own zombie hordes during simulation.

These are the kinds of tools that I built these new overlays for and I hope you enjoy the new ways you can interact with the sim!

Also in this patch: Lowered the urge to break doors and windows on the Zombie AI's list of priorities.

