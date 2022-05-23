Alpha 5.81 is out!

Hello survivors!

Based on community requests!

I am so excited to share with you the fist patch of the creative mode,

The creative mode has its own map for now, I am planning to add more maps and scenario options.

You can spawn all the available building pieces as well as all the vehicles, and there are no infected in sight!

I will add multiplayer later on (through local hosting and Lan) and the ability to create scenarios by placing special infected spawner blocks, timers, loot chests and setting your own game rules. You can either play alone or with your friends.

join the discord to follow the development

I am so excited to see what you guys do with it🥂

Big thanks to the community for their continued support.

Stay safe!

Optimizations and bug fixes

Creative mode

Added volume control to the settings menu

Optimized the take all button

Fixed a few typos

