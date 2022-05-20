The Warlock teleports to fight some aliens!

Share · View all patches · Build 8771604 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 13:19:22 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

After our Project Warlock X B.I.O.T.A. Bundle, we’ve decided to do something special, and… we’ve added a new playable character to the game!

The new character is available from the start as well as in your already saved games. On the planet's surface, you can now select Warlock as your hero to explore the underground facilities and eliminate mutated creatures.

Warlock’s magical staff is well suited both for short and long distances, while his Harvester special ability fires four piercing rounds to smash enemies into a mush.

We plan to keep the Warlock as an optional character only for a month, so don't wait up with checking it out!

Let us know in the comments if you’d like him to become a permanent member of the Gemini II Squad!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25009/Project_Warlock_x_BIOTA_Bundle/