Build 8771555 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 15:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Chapter 6 is released and with it comes the tier 3 structures. You unlock them after the chapter.

I've also made so that if you have equal to or higher dictator points, a voice sound plays whenever you start a work order. Now we have two unique FX going for two different alignments.

The alignment cap has been raised to 75.

