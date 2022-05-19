Maintenance patch & bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8771554 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 15:13:17 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug with the Dark priestess card and Moonlight card making your mana going to negative. If you did experience this bug, you can recover your mana now if you unequip all cards and equip the dark priestess card again. (this fix will only work if your mana max is in a negative number).

Fixed a few bugs with the fox and wolf mount.

Fixed the ending movie to appear correctly.

Now the real price of the crow familiar is shown properly on the shop.

Headsets have been adjusted properly on the class hunter and soul eater.