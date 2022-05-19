Fixet bug when firstly press shift+Tab(steam overlay to show), game must to put pause, but something was wrong, and it stay acting like TAB always pressed until game full restart.
Thanks to kykwj for report!
I also added some eye colors for the character.
Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 19 May 2022
Pause menu stuck, eyes color v1.0.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixet bug when firstly press shift+Tab(steam overlay to show), game must to put pause, but something was wrong, and it stay acting like TAB always pressed until game full restart.
Changed files in this update