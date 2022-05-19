 Skip to content

Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 19 May 2022

Pause menu stuck, eyes color v1.0.23

Fixet bug when firstly press shift+Tab(steam overlay to show), game must to put pause, but something was wrong, and it stay acting like TAB always pressed until game full restart.
Thanks to kykwj for report!
I also added some eye colors for the character.

