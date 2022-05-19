System of a Down's Serj Tankian joins Metal: Hellsinger!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We're positively giddy to welcome Serj Tankian from System of a Down to Metal: Hellsinger. The roster of unbelievable talent is becoming the most wonderful mosh pit of living legends! Now, prepare your ears for our new trailer, featuring the new original track, No Tomorrow, performed by Serj Tankian.



While we're mentally reeling from this addition, the team is also hard at work on completing an experience that absolutely roars with adrenaline. Put simply, Metal: Hellsinger is a Rhythm FPS where you shoot, dash, and perform finishers to the beat. Do so successfully and the adaptive music will intensify and your power ramp. In the end, either your face will melt, or the thronging demons' will. Either way, faces will be melted.

Armed with six weighty weapons, each with its own unique ultimate and creative way to disintegrate demons, you will tear through Hell on a tale of revenge against the devil itself, with award winning voice actors Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale voicing main characters.

With the campaign conquered, make sure to dive into Torment mode and ride the metal beat to the top of the competitive ladder.

Metal: Hellsinger takes the stage in 2022. Stay tuned for the release date. 🤘

