Hello everyone,

We have released update 1.6.

The first 4 missions for the CSTO campaign are now available, as well as multiplayer in a very early test mode.

How multiplayer works:

On the game servers, bots play instead of absent players.

When a player connects, he replaces one of the bots.

If a player leaves the game, he will be immediately replaced by a bot.

If the connection with a player is interrupted by accident, then after 2 minutes, the player's units will be temporarily controlled by a substitute bot. And after 5 minutes the player will be finally replaced by the bot.

In the next round, the faction rotates.

Bots have specific nicknames of 2 words.

What's missing in multiplayer at the moment:

chat or other communication system;

accounting for points, victories and defeats;

ability to change sides;

ability to create your own server.

For balance, when completing the first 4 missions of the CSTO campaign, 36 points for upgrades will be temporary available.

What are other news: