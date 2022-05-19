Hello everyone,
We have released update 1.6.
The first 4 missions for the CSTO campaign are now available, as well as multiplayer in a very early test mode.
How multiplayer works:
- On the game servers, bots play instead of absent players.
- When a player connects, he replaces one of the bots.
- If a player leaves the game, he will be immediately replaced by a bot.
- If the connection with a player is interrupted by accident, then after 2 minutes, the player's units will be temporarily controlled by a substitute bot. And after 5 minutes the player will be finally replaced by the bot.
- In the next round, the faction rotates.
- Bots have specific nicknames of 2 words.
What's missing in multiplayer at the moment:
- chat or other communication system;
- accounting for points, victories and defeats;
- ability to change sides;
- ability to create your own server.
For balance, when completing the first 4 missions of the CSTO campaign, 36 points for upgrades will be temporary available.
What are other news:
- Skirmish mode can now be played as any faction.
- We have added machine translation in 9 languages. Later we will make a more correct translation.
- Fixed various bugs.
- Optimized RAM usage.
Changed files in this update