 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Command & Control 3 update for 19 May 2022

Update 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8770989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We have released update 1.6.

The first 4 missions for the CSTO campaign are now available, as well as multiplayer in a very early test mode.

How multiplayer works:

  • On the game servers, bots play instead of absent players.
  • When a player connects, he replaces one of the bots.
  • If a player leaves the game, he will be immediately replaced by a bot.
  • If the connection with a player is interrupted by accident, then after 2 minutes, the player's units will be temporarily controlled by a substitute bot. And after 5 minutes the player will be finally replaced by the bot.
  • In the next round, the faction rotates.
  • Bots have specific nicknames of 2 words.

What's missing in multiplayer at the moment:

  • chat or other communication system;
  • accounting for points, victories and defeats;
  • ability to change sides;
  • ability to create your own server.

For balance, when completing the first 4 missions of the CSTO campaign, 36 points for upgrades will be temporary available.

What are other news:

  • Skirmish mode can now be played as any faction.
  • We have added machine translation in 9 languages. Later we will make a more correct translation.
  • Fixed various bugs.
  • Optimized RAM usage.

Changed files in this update

Command & Control 3 Content Depot 1175801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link