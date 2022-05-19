INSURGENTS DLC - OUT NOW!



Marines!

I see you've been working extremely hard lately - so time has come for you to prove that!

Put down your psychic-suit edition of Marines Illustrated and become an Insurgent!

That's right marines, the NEW INSURGENTS DLC is here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931720/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors__INSURGENTS/

🔻 10 NEW CAMPAIGN STORY AND 42 NEW MISSIONS

Play as the Governor, in-charge of going after Elysium's remnants. Calling themselves the Phalanx Initiative, the innocent blood they have spilled will never wash away from their hands.

🔻 NEW WEAPON MODDING SYSTEM

Introducing weapon modifications! From stocks, barrels, under barrels, frames, sights, and magazines. Your weapon is now an even greater tool to continue the fight against those who would seek you out.

🔻 UNIQUE FACILITY MAP SKIRMISH AND BIG CITY WITH MULTIPLE SECTORS SKIRMISH

Marines, you better stay alert, because you never know what might be around the corner...

Brand new gameplay and much more! Twist around tight corridors and unique facilities in all new skirmish maps that also appear in the new campaign.

🔻 NEW ENGINEERING ITEMS, 26 NEW PREFAB VARIATIONS AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!

This DLC is packed full of NEW features! The STROL Marine is making a comeback to keep you on your toes! Get ready to fight a tank - covered in a top mounted MG, 2 barrels and a rocket pod. So yeah, good luck with that Marines!



Get access to all released and upcoming DLCs, M.E.R.C.S. (coming Q3 2022) with the Season Pass. Experience new story lines, new classes, new maps, two exclusive in-game skins and much more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751750/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors__Season_Pass/

(Please note, you can join another player’s Insurgents content without owning it. But you cannot host a Insurgents campaign without owning the DLC.)

Insurgents DLC Patch Notes 2.6

Data Dump Link available here - https://elpida.info/update-26.html

DLC CONTENT

WEAPON WORKBENCH ADDED

42 NEW MISSIONS

NEW PREFABS

2 NEW SKIRMISH MAPS

NEW ENEMIES

Strol marine added to the monster pool

Boler and Small boler added to the monster pool

Map

Improved and fixed a lot of locations where players can get stuck

Improved situations where players can get stuck with WASD, specially while using vault over edges

UI

Healing now properly scales with skill damage attribute

Maps should no longer generate with very bright areas when starting the game

Accuracy calculation fix for player stats

Monsters

Various fixes for hellspawn so he doesn't get stuck when burrowed

Added boler and small boler monsters

Fix for zombie marine getting stuck at barricades

Ker has proper range now and radius is more clear

Ker will spawn a lot more desecrators when using spawn attack

Fixed bug in driller causing him not to attack after first attack, also improved effects

Added burrowing death particle effect to all underground monsters

Misc

Fixed the bug that prevent pathogen mutation from being researched

Hastac targeting item now has proper stack numbers on client

Minigun spins again when firing

Fixed basic marines reload glitch and hopeful fix for client-side phantom bullets...

Fixed Engineering objects not showing correctly at load

Seismic Thumper now adds suppression to nearby monsters and does big damage to burrowing creatures

Bots now save their setup when you remove them from the list

Bots now save setup when you deploy with them

Fire barrels now do 8000 damage, shred 2 armor and create 3 fires

Toxic barrel now do huge damage over time

Condatis suit should now appear as option in free for all condatis campaign for clients

Fix for shock troopers reload glitch

Missions

Skirmish: fixed a bug where rerolling waves would cause primary mission to reset

Blazing raiders - fixed first objective location

Fixed Along The Watchtower and Blazing Raiders so they spawn now on strategy layer

Defend outpost - reduced filler timer and fixed reach location

Fixed Comm relay mission from tagging a terminal on Arc Pad 1

Added Toxic biomass, Strol Marines, roaming tank to Aella Grand

Atrocity (Ambush), added strol marine version

Swapped bunker and artillery terminals out with ones that allow infinite uses

Fix for zombie marine spam on Gather Intel mission

Tweak to where Howell Convoy ends for Cities of Flesh mission

Crimson storm 3 - fixed UBAS

Crimson storm 3 - set HAPC to end at center area

Crimson storm 3 - fixed marine markers around SIU

Crimson storm 3 - adjusted Secure helipad to make more sense (Fix dialogue, fixed timing, added supplies to drop and basic soldiers

Crimson storm 2 - added UBAS exo spots to walk and hold

Fix for enemy marines to be aggroed correctly for Phoenix part 2

Updated colony evac with destructible dropship and vlak timer

Tuna APC can now be attacked on missions properly by monsters

Skills

Designate now works on vehicles and enemy UBAS

Bilocation won't damage UBAS

Demolition

Disarmed mines will not chain detonate itself anymore

Damage scaling fixes for most demolition plantable explosive skills

Breaching charge - revamped the skill and reduced cost

Breaching charge destroys any doors now

Magnetic Pulse Mine - is now a throwable spear explosive type

Right Insurgents!

That's all for now. Return to Headquarters!

DISMISS!!!!

