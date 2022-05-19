 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 19 May 2022

Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Alabaster Cognac coating for your Razorback.

Time for a Spartan strike!

The War Master Armor Set is composed of the War Master helmet, Blue Ash armor coating, MK12T2 CBRN/TRAILWATCH helmet attachment, AAP/Drachen Ordnance Pack chest attachment, UA/Chaka shoulder pads, Flexpoint gloves, Project STEPSWEEP wrist attachment, and Fireteam Grizzly emblem.

Mount a Spartan assault and grab the set from the Shop today!

