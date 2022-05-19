Bugfixes, Tweaks and Minor Balance changes to improve cohesion with DLC2.

Share · View all patches · Build 8770630 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

Both 1.0.39.0 & 1.0.39.1 patches tweak a few things to improve the cohesion with the upcoming DLC.

The download size is due to 1.039.1 containing various resources primarily for DLC2, but both modders and players can still access it regardless of DLC ownership. While I was planning to upload all DLC2 resources in one go, unfortunately, 1.039.1 fixes two bugs that can kill you, so I couldn't wait to patch them.

Below, you can find the combined patch notes for 1.039.1

Patch Notes - 19/05 # 1.039.1

Bugfixes

Card with a 'Random Ally' target requirement (i.e., Whack-a-mole) could target the player if they had no allies.

Enemy cards with Damage weren't considering the player's Defend value and could bypass it.

Fixed a few card typos.

Minor Balance Changes and Tweaks in preparation for DLC2

Tweaked various Equipment cards to improve their consistency with the upcoming DLC2 Equipment.

Removed the Commodity Status from the Skeleton Keys and dropped their Tier 1 to 1. You will now find it in the Consumables section of the Towns instead of Commodities, and much more accessible. They'll also cost 100 instead of 250.

The following items have been moved from Combat to a different Skill for cohesion with DLC2: Morningstar/Religion, Pitchfork/Survival, Whip/Seduction, Mace/Religion, Hellblade/Infernal Magic, Stormblade/Aeromancy, Weighted Net/Hunting, Hunter's Vest/Hunting, Knight's Shield/Leadership.

Any Defend that wasn't used up during Enemy Turn will Debuff before the player's turn start.

World Scaling will only apply in Repeatable areas (changed AdventureModeScaleChallengesToPC=0 in all vanilla/custom editor modes). In practice, Challenges will remain at their present levels for the entire session and ensure that their difficulty indicator is accurate on the challenge level and the rewards they should provide.

The baseline resistance for Bewitch is now 35% instead of 25%.

Slightly increased resistance % added per applied counter in various debuffs.

Misc Changes