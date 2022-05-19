Bugfixes, Tweaks and Minor Balance changes to improve cohesion with DLC2.

Hi folks,
Both 1.0.39.0 & 1.0.39.1 patches tweak a few things to improve the cohesion with the upcoming DLC.
The download size is due to 1.039.1 containing various resources primarily for DLC2, but both modders and players can still access it regardless of DLC ownership. While I was planning to upload all DLC2 resources in one go, unfortunately, 1.039.1 fixes two bugs that can kill you, so I couldn't wait to patch them.
Below, you can find the combined patch notes for 1.039.1
Patch Notes - 19/05 # 1.039.1
Bugfixes
- Card with a 'Random Ally' target requirement (i.e., Whack-a-mole) could target the player if they had no allies.
- Enemy cards with Damage weren't considering the player's Defend value and could bypass it.
- Fixed a few card typos.
Minor Balance Changes and Tweaks in preparation for DLC2
- Tweaked various Equipment cards to improve their consistency with the upcoming DLC2 Equipment.
- Removed the Commodity Status from the Skeleton Keys and dropped their Tier 1 to 1. You will now find it in the Consumables section of the Towns instead of Commodities, and much more accessible. They'll also cost 100 instead of 250.
- The following items have been moved from Combat to a different Skill for cohesion with DLC2: Morningstar/Religion, Pitchfork/Survival, Whip/Seduction, Mace/Religion, Hellblade/Infernal Magic, Stormblade/Aeromancy, Weighted Net/Hunting, Hunter's Vest/Hunting, Knight's Shield/Leadership.
- Any Defend that wasn't used up during Enemy Turn will Debuff before the player's turn start.
- World Scaling will only apply in Repeatable areas (changed AdventureModeScaleChallengesToPC=0 in all vanilla/custom editor modes). In practice, Challenges will remain at their present levels for the entire session and ensure that their difficulty indicator is accurate on the challenge level and the rewards they should provide.
- The baseline resistance for Bewitch is now 35% instead of 25%.
- Slightly increased resistance % added per applied counter in various debuffs.
Misc Changes
- Added resources for DLC2.
- Shaman, Cleric & Champion enemies each got a new Tactic card: Wild Acorn, Intervention & Rallying Cry
- The recommended level for each world map area has been tweaked to reflect better the current meta, as it is much different now than when the game was first released.
- Fixed a few minor typos/grammar issues in the Rulebook.
- Rarities Generator: ScaleEffect[Effect]:x, changed to x+1, x+3 & x+5 respectively.
- Added support for multiple && and || operators while searching in the Deckbuilder or Player's Handbook
- Search queries are now filtered by expertise rank, expertise name, and tier.
Changed files in this update