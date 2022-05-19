 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 19 May 2022

Patch 0.10.2 - German Spitfire

New Content

German Modified Spitfire MKV

In 1942 Germany managed to capture a British Spitfire MKV and after changing the engine to a Daimler-Benz engine from the BF110
Germany also changed the weapons from:
2 x 20mm Hispano on the aircraft to 2 x 20mm MGFF
4 x 7.7mm Browning are changes to 4 x 7.92mm MG17

By doing so the aircraft became faster and more agile than the BF109s and other spitfire counterparts with an increase in performance by 20% and fitting the aircraft with MGFF cannons made it a dangerous adversary.

Later the one of a kind SpitfireMKV was destroyed by the Allies by a bombing raid of the Daimler-Benz factory near stuttgart in 1944.

Weapon presets

Weapon preset 1

  • 2x20mm Hispano MK.II
  • 4x7.7mm Browning

Weapon preset 2

  • 2x20mm Hispano MK.II
  • 2x12.7mm M2 Browning

Weapon preset 3

  • 2x20mm MGFF
  • 4x7.92mm MG17

Weapon preset 4

  • 2x20mm MGFF
  • 2x13mm MG131

Payload presets

Payload Preset 1

  • None

Payload Preset 2

  • 2x250 lbs GP Bomb

Payload Preset 3

  • 1xSC250 kg Bomb

Option to change colour of Bomb reticle with the Bore-sight colour setting.

Added payloads to the database list

Changes:

AA trucks equipped with 20mm cannons will have their fire rate reduced from 300 per gun to 200 rounds per minute
(this will change their total fire-rate from 600 to 400)

Changed Mission description background to be in-line with the current style of the UI

Africa Mission 1 has had map changes (This is a test to increased performance, if it goes well It will be added to all missions):

  • Limited area to 30km2
  • End of map warning

Reduced range for 37 & 40 Flak on trains from 5000m to 2500m
Reduced range for 88 Flak on trains from 7000m to 5000m

Bug fixes:

Fixed P51c having 250lbs bombs equipped by default
Database Text for Yak9 NS-45 has been fixed to show correct weapon details

Changed files in this update

