Patch 0.10.2 - German Spitfire
New Content
German Modified Spitfire MKV
In 1942 Germany managed to capture a British Spitfire MKV and after changing the engine to a Daimler-Benz engine from the BF110
Germany also changed the weapons from:
2 x 20mm Hispano on the aircraft to 2 x 20mm MGFF
4 x 7.7mm Browning are changes to 4 x 7.92mm MG17
By doing so the aircraft became faster and more agile than the BF109s and other spitfire counterparts with an increase in performance by 20% and fitting the aircraft with MGFF cannons made it a dangerous adversary.
Later the one of a kind SpitfireMKV was destroyed by the Allies by a bombing raid of the Daimler-Benz factory near stuttgart in 1944.
Weapon presets
Weapon preset 1
- 2x20mm Hispano MK.II
- 4x7.7mm Browning
Weapon preset 2
- 2x20mm Hispano MK.II
- 2x12.7mm M2 Browning
Weapon preset 3
- 2x20mm MGFF
- 4x7.92mm MG17
Weapon preset 4
- 2x20mm MGFF
- 2x13mm MG131
Payload presets
Payload Preset 1
- None
Payload Preset 2
- 2x250 lbs GP Bomb
Payload Preset 3
- 1xSC250 kg Bomb
Option to change colour of Bomb reticle with the Bore-sight colour setting.
Added payloads to the database list
Changes:
AA trucks equipped with 20mm cannons will have their fire rate reduced from 300 per gun to 200 rounds per minute
(this will change their total fire-rate from 600 to 400)
Changed Mission description background to be in-line with the current style of the UI
Africa Mission 1 has had map changes (This is a test to increased performance, if it goes well It will be added to all missions):
- Limited area to 30km2
- End of map warning
Reduced range for 37 & 40 Flak on trains from 5000m to 2500m
Reduced range for 88 Flak on trains from 7000m to 5000m
Bug fixes:
Fixed P51c having 250lbs bombs equipped by default
Database Text for Yak9 NS-45 has been fixed to show correct weapon details
Changed files in this update