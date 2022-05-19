Share · View all patches · Build 8770561 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.10.2 - German Spitfire

New Content

German Modified Spitfire MKV

In 1942 Germany managed to capture a British Spitfire MKV and after changing the engine to a Daimler-Benz engine from the BF110

Germany also changed the weapons from:

2 x 20mm Hispano on the aircraft to 2 x 20mm MGFF

4 x 7.7mm Browning are changes to 4 x 7.92mm MG17

By doing so the aircraft became faster and more agile than the BF109s and other spitfire counterparts with an increase in performance by 20% and fitting the aircraft with MGFF cannons made it a dangerous adversary.

Later the one of a kind SpitfireMKV was destroyed by the Allies by a bombing raid of the Daimler-Benz factory near stuttgart in 1944.

Weapon presets

Weapon preset 1

2x20mm Hispano MK.II

4x7.7mm Browning

Weapon preset 2

2x20mm Hispano MK.II

2x12.7mm M2 Browning

Weapon preset 3

2x20mm MGFF

4x7.92mm MG17

Weapon preset 4

2x20mm MGFF

2x13mm MG131

Payload presets

Payload Preset 1

None

Payload Preset 2

2x250 lbs GP Bomb

Payload Preset 3

1xSC250 kg Bomb

Option to change colour of Bomb reticle with the Bore-sight colour setting.

Added payloads to the database list

Changes:

AA trucks equipped with 20mm cannons will have their fire rate reduced from 300 per gun to 200 rounds per minute

(this will change their total fire-rate from 600 to 400)

Changed Mission description background to be in-line with the current style of the UI

Africa Mission 1 has had map changes (This is a test to increased performance, if it goes well It will be added to all missions):

Limited area to 30km2

End of map warning

Reduced range for 37 & 40 Flak on trains from 5000m to 2500m

Reduced range for 88 Flak on trains from 7000m to 5000m

Bug fixes:

Fixed P51c having 250lbs bombs equipped by default

Database Text for Yak9 NS-45 has been fixed to show correct weapon details