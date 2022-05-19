Propulsion Discipline Live Now! 1.2.1 Patch Notes

Patch Notes 1.2.1 Playstyles

It is live!

Propulsion Discipline

Say hello to my gargantuan missile friend. This patch introduces the propulsion discipline giving you access to two new projectiles and one additional modifier.

Two modifiers where moved from the general drop pool to being specific to the propulsion discipline. The modifiers in question are homing and fire self, both which were meant to be in the propulsion discipline from the get go.

The two incoming projectiles are a homing missile with explosion and a massive missile flying high up in the sky raining projectiles from the sky.

Bugfixes & Performance Improvements

Knockback direction is now always towards the end of the screen(Thanks gotrunks712)

Some bug fixes were implemented in addition to some tinkering in the sound system.

Performance during explosions have ben improved.