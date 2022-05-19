EA Release FAQs (Part II)

1. The Mac version fails to run or crashes frequently.

The problem has been found to have ralations with Intel chips on Macs. We are still working hard to pinpoint the problem.

The game has been confirmed to run well on some Intel-based Macs, but crashes may still occur as it has not been determined whether the underlying problem has been eradicated. Therefore, we recommend that Mac players save frequently during the game to reduce the loss of progress, and we will continue to work hard to investigate all possible causes and ensure that the version is fully stable as soon as possible.

2. Ellie freezed on loading screen.

Loading issues arise due to rollback of autosave update patches.

Solution: Please delete the latest save sata via the following path.

Location: My Computer -> C: -> Users -> username -> appdata -> locallow -> sunnysideup -> Little Witch in the wood -> saves

3. The problem of game progress loss (after loading the game, the progress is stuck at a previous progress or an old save file is loaded).

The issue has now been confirmed to be occur due to a file naming conflict, which occurs in some regions. This issue has now been resolved.

Solution: Please delete the old save via the following path and only keep the latest one (or the one you want to keep).

Location: My Computer -> C: -> Users -> username -> appdata -> locallow -> sunnysideup -> Little Witch in the wood -> saves

But please note: if time has passed 24:00 in your region, the same problem may occur after saving again, so you might need to conduct the same operation for the second time. (This issue is currently being resolved and is expected to be updated within today)

4. Items thrown on the floor disappear after exiting the game.

Items thrown on the floor will disappear after exiting the game, whether saved or not (this notification has been added when exiting the page). So make sure there are no important items left on the ground when you exit the game because once you exit, there is no way to restore it.

5. The tutorial pop-up window cannot be closed.

Fixed the bug of tutorial popup not closing properly so that the game can proceed. Please make sure the game is updated to the latest version.

6. There is a possibility that Ellie cannot run diagonally.

Regarding the problem that players can't run in the diagonal directions, we are still checking the possible reasons. Please pay attention to the follow-up update.

7. In some cases, the game frame rate can drop down below 60.

The game does not have a fixed frame rate and will fluctuate in different situations. We are addressing the low frame issue.

8. Insufficient inventory and storage slots.

Based on player feedback, the default slot of the storage has been increased from 12 to 24.

Slightly reduced the price of inventory(bag/ upgrade.

9. Multiple save slots are needed.

We are considering adding this feature, but because of the complexity of the development, we still need more time to do it. Please stay tuned for subsequent updates.

Thanks!