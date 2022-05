Share · View all patches · Build 8770262 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 12:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Today we decided to release the game in full access. The game has two levels with two different endings in each

List of recent improvements

Secret of May room

Some new animation of enemies

Search friends by name

Some improvements of UI

Bug fix

Third level

We are currently working on the third level. It will be an abandoned subway. We plan to release this level in late July - early August

Some screenshots of the third level