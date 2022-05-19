Weekly Update 319: New Market User Interface & Quality of Life improvements

Greetings, Warriors!

We have great news for you today: We're happy to present refreshed visuals of the ingame Market and further improvements and changes regarding interface overhaul, as well as, some important fixes and improvements introduced thanks to your reports and support.

The new Market UI, as this is one of the most developed interfaces in our game, may require a few polishing touches here and there, so we're counting on your feedback. Let us know what you think!

Also, we'd like to thank you for participating in the every-two-week video contest. It was great fun, we had many videos posted on a dedicated channel on our Discord. The rewards will be delivered to the winners in the upcoming 24 hours, and check the details below who got the prize this time!

Last but not least, this is the end of the first week of the Glory Season, so we'd like to encourage you to take part in global conquest and climb the seasonal ladders to receive great rewards at its end.

Let’s check today's update details!



If you see your screenshot, art, or video in today's changelog – please contact Daimon Frey#5854 on our official Discord – it is harder to track your ingame nicknames from Discord, so this time it would be much easier if you could simply apply for the reward. Thanks in advance!

WiP insight: Cross-servers Valley of Death Tournaments

We're happy to announce that the cross-servers tournament feature is under production. We're aware that people like to sometimes jump to other servers and participate in VoD tournaments despite having slightly worse ping, so we want them to be able to do that, for example – to help with balance and ensure more fun for everyone.

Of course, it's impossible to simply forget about the reality and distances between servers, so there will still be a priority to join for players from VoD host servers, and every server tournament will be hosted on the original region's server at the same time like currently. There will be just a possibility to get some more players from other servers to participate in it if they would like to, and there will be a place for them.

We hope you’ll like such a possibility!

Changelog v.0.9.9.4.1 Beta

New Market User Interface

This week marks the introduction of an overhauled Market window that, in our eyes, is much more informative and brings a lot of QoL improvements for all players.

The new window is much more detailed and intuitive, yet keeping all the functionalities of the old one. We have added the possibility to put a sale offer directly from inventory, added a search tool in the sell tab, and greatly improved the responsiveness of the interface. We also extended the categories on Market, to make them unified with Character Development interfaces.



Full size preview

Quality of Life improvements

– Polished the Quest / Event panel interface, and improved the visuals of multiple small pop-up windows in User Interface.

– Standardized and balanced the vendor prices for tier IV and V gear. From now on, armors parts of the same type and tier will have the same crafting taxes making the market of different sets more balanced and fair. This change, bringing a small increase on the taxes of certain armor sets should not be overly visible for the crafters, however, with the newly introduced technologies, guilds can gain more money from players using the crafting stations in Guild Castles. Changing the prices of items will also mean that putting items into the bastion will now become more beneficial than before.

– Standardized the durations of ingame elixirs. Each elixir except for Purifying Drink and Cleansing Elixir has a base duration of either 10 or 20 minutes.

Fixes

– In a Hotfix introduced earlier this week, we fixed the issues with minimal taxes for items, interaction with gates, and gold from events.

– Fixed an issue where the player tent position on the map could be shown improperly.

Every-two week Video contest

We're extremely happy to see your contribution to the video contest. We received even more gameplay videos than last time and it was even harder to pick a winner who gets 2000 Ambers! Yet, like before, we will have honorable mentions rewarded with 1000 Ambers too!

And this time the winner is Lokarn, for his gameplay video “Volkvar Defense Part VI”. Enjoy your 2k Ambers!



Honorable mentions (1k Ambers each):

Rogno – for an awesome Audunstede State of War video: learn some tactics, everyone! And Geronimodds, for showing us how to BONK a player with three perfectly timed overheads

Leave some love in the comments and like the videos to help their creators grow. Every player who will leave a comment with his ingame nickname under one of those three videos will receive 50 Ambers next Thursday!

Bonus: We are delighted to see some nice shorts made out of Gloria Victis gameplay, so we would like to also reward Kae and Sorven for their contributions:

Great job, everyone!

If you want to check the rest of the videos shared by our players – join our Discord and check the #media-streamers channel – there’s much more fun stuff to watch, subscribe and share!