Update Notice: Improved Save Data Stability and Crash Fixes

Build 8769983 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 06:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey all you Susanoo’s out there!

Thank you all for your continued support for Samurai Bringer.

We are continuing to work on issues around the save data and game crash issues.

In this update, we’ve added official support for DirectX 11 and made some adjustments to the graphics.

Today's update:

Fixed some issues that were affecting players’ save data

Graphical improvements

Fixed issue where weapons may disappear from the blacksmith or merchant

For the players experiencing crashes when launching the game or during gameplay, we deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused. We are continuing to look into the causes. Hopefully this update fixes the issue, but if it still persists, please let us know via the forum below:

Bug Reports Thread

Thank you so much for playing Samurai Bringer, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game.