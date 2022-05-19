Shores of Taishi DLC is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8769956 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Dear Explorers,

The Shores of Taishi DLC is available now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751920/Curious_Expedition_2__Shores_of_Taishi/

Featuring a brand new island type (the Celestial Shores) with new tile types, items, locations, enemies and recruitable characters such as Red Panda, Tanuki, Ghost Catcher and the Peacock tribe. Once the DLC is activated it will expand possibilities across the entire game, both in Campaign Mode and Director Mode.

Watch the launch trailer to get a feeling of what to expect:

To celebrate the launch of the DLC the entire Curious Expedition 2 catalogue is discounted and we have a special peacock hat as a reward for this week's Club Competition:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1040230/Curious_Expedition_2/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690330/Curious_Expedition_2__Highlands_of_Avalon/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1889720/Curious_Expedition_2_Soundtrack/

If you're enjoying the DLC please remember to leave a review on Steam (no matter how short), it really helps.

We have one more DLC planned for later in the year, we'll tell you more about it during the summer...

Adventure awaits!