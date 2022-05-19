 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 19 May 2022

Shores of Taishi DLC is out now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Explorers,

The Shores of Taishi DLC is available now!

Featuring a brand new island type (the Celestial Shores) with new tile types, items, locations, enemies and recruitable characters such as Red Panda, Tanuki, Ghost Catcher and the Peacock tribe. Once the DLC is activated it will expand possibilities across the entire game, both in Campaign Mode and Director Mode.

To celebrate the launch of the DLC the entire Curious Expedition 2 catalogue is discounted and we have a special peacock hat as a reward for this week's Club Competition:

If you're enjoying the DLC please remember to leave a review on Steam (no matter how short), it really helps.

We have one more DLC planned for later in the year, we'll tell you more about it during the summer...

Adventure awaits!

