Changing the appearance of the protagonist may be an uncommon phenomenon. But the messy hair of Aras was giving him a "punk" look that was not intended, so we decided that "combing his hair" would be a good idea since we haven't released the main game yet. We decided to carry that change into Koncolos: Prologue as well.

We applied a new concept design for the photos in game, also made minor improvements to the appearance of other characters.