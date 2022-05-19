Highly recommend starting a new game.
Added a range of sight limit for enemy turret priority
Added limited effect of stability loss on evasion (max 50%)
Added individual stats for turrets
Increased self-defense priority radius
Increased the impact of full stability on mech speed
Increased health of all turrets
Reduced the possible number of enemy turrets at the beginning of the game
Removed the spawning of monsters on distant spawners behind the walls
Added highlighting of pilot list sorting buttons
Added grappler/tentacle_turret stun after severing tentacles by a melee weapon
Limited all mech resistances to 95%
Reduced firing range of crabs that shoot bullets
Added configurable fire range limit to weapon menu
The progression of the number of monsters has been changed to geometric. The maximum remains the same.
The white bar above mechs in battle now only displays a percent of mech stability
Increased stability regeneration per percentage lack
Loss of stability now fully affects the percentage of effective passive armor
Added a maximum limit of 45 degrees to start shooting at a target. Now mechs less lose their ammo.
increased the health of the monster "bull". The medium one that eats mechs
Reduced damage of the standard swarm by one
Added one assembled mech at the start of the game
Improved mech rotation code when targeting
Increased by 5 times the damage from the self-destruct bomb
Updated art for several weapons
Improved display of some monsters and their limbs
Added melee icon to mech card
Added constant wall highlighting
Added description near the A and B points in the first mission
Improved several texts in the tutorial book and popouts
Added a more detailed description of mech controls to the tutorial
Fixed appearing a lot of snakes on the second map after killing the Giant.
Fixed non-restoring stability bug
Fixed display of additional enemies when selecting a mission below the equator
Fixed display of recommended resistances when choosing a mission
Optimized tornado rendering
Improved overall optimization
Minor optimization of base enemy hordes
Fixed obscuring goals on different layers on the global map
Fixed display of the reactor when painting mech
Fixed a bug in issuing individual orders before issuing general at the beginning of the missions
