Highly recommend starting a new game.

Added a range of sight limit for enemy turret priority

Added limited effect of stability loss on evasion (max 50%)

Added individual stats for turrets

Increased self-defense priority radius

Increased the impact of full stability on mech speed

Increased health of all turrets

Reduced the possible number of enemy turrets at the beginning of the game

Removed the spawning of monsters on distant spawners behind the walls

Added highlighting of pilot list sorting buttons

Added grappler/tentacle_turret stun after severing tentacles by a melee weapon

Limited all mech resistances to 95%

Reduced firing range of crabs that shoot bullets

Added configurable fire range limit to weapon menu

The progression of the number of monsters has been changed to geometric. The maximum remains the same.

The white bar above mechs in battle now only displays a percent of mech stability

Increased stability regeneration per percentage lack

Loss of stability now fully affects the percentage of effective passive armor

Added a maximum limit of 45 degrees to start shooting at a target. Now mechs less lose their ammo.

increased the health of the monster "bull". The medium one that eats mechs

Reduced damage of the standard swarm by one

Added one assembled mech at the start of the game

Improved mech rotation code when targeting

Increased by 5 times the damage from the self-destruct bomb

Updated art for several weapons

Improved display of some monsters and their limbs

Added melee icon to mech card

Added constant wall highlighting

Added description near the A and B points in the first mission

Improved several texts in the tutorial book and popouts

Added a more detailed description of mech controls to the tutorial

Fixed appearing a lot of snakes on the second map after killing the Giant.

Fixed non-restoring stability bug

Fixed display of additional enemies when selecting a mission below the equator

Fixed display of recommended resistances when choosing a mission

Optimized tornado rendering

Improved overall optimization

Minor optimization of base enemy hordes

Fixed obscuring goals on different layers on the global map

Fixed display of the reactor when painting mech

Fixed a bug in issuing individual orders before issuing general at the beginning of the missions