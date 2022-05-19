Mid-May Update

Our 5th Anniversary Event is over 😥. We hope you’ve enjoyed reviving fellow Innocents with the Confetti Antidote or running around the halls of the Manor as Ancient Anubis.

We’re already putting our heads together for our 6th Anniversary Event next year, but there’s plenty to come before that…Watch this space 👀

Labyrinth Changes

We’ve made some additional tweaks to the Labyrinth to make it easier to understand how to use it.

The rabbit is now 25% faster, and moves only between rewards, not anywhere on the path. Furthermore, the rabbit’s last location is now remembered between sessions.

Marbles with particles now represent the rewards you can currently claim. When you hover over a claimable reward, this particle effect becomes brighter, and the rewards that will decay as a result of that choice will become dimmer. Rewards will fade to black when they decay, and any rewards that become impossible to reach will decay too. This will make it clearer what rewards you can collect and help you plan a path to take to the exit.

When you finish a game and you have enough tickets to purchase a reward, you’ll go to the Labyrinth to encourage you to spend those hard-earned winnings.

We hope these changes will be especially helpful for new players and minimise confusion when using the Labyrinth to level up.

Ranked Rework

Next Thursday 25th we’ll be releasing a post here on Steam to share our future plans for our Ranked game mode. We’ve had lots of debate and discussion about Ranked here at Deceit HQ and we’re keen to hear your thoughts.

You’ll be able to discuss the plans on the dedicated Steam thread that we’ll create, as well as on the #ranked-chat channel on our Discord. Be sure to check back next Thursday for the post.

And a reminder that the Ranked Season will reset on 2nd June.



We hope you enjoy these changes and we’ll see you in game!

The Deceit Team

