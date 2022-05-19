Mid-May Update

Our 5th Anniversary Event is over 😥. We hope you’ve enjoyed reviving fellow Innocents with the Confetti Antidote or running around the halls of the Manor as Ancient Anubis.
We’re already putting our heads together for our 6th Anniversary Event next year, but there’s plenty to come before that…Watch this space 👀
Labyrinth Changes
We’ve made some additional tweaks to the Labyrinth to make it easier to understand how to use it.
The rabbit is now 25% faster, and moves only between rewards, not anywhere on the path. Furthermore, the rabbit’s last location is now remembered between sessions.
Marbles with particles now represent the rewards you can currently claim. When you hover over a claimable reward, this particle effect becomes brighter, and the rewards that will decay as a result of that choice will become dimmer. Rewards will fade to black when they decay, and any rewards that become impossible to reach will decay too. This will make it clearer what rewards you can collect and help you plan a path to take to the exit.
When you finish a game and you have enough tickets to purchase a reward, you’ll go to the Labyrinth to encourage you to spend those hard-earned winnings.
We hope these changes will be especially helpful for new players and minimise confusion when using the Labyrinth to level up.
Ranked Rework
Next Thursday 25th we’ll be releasing a post here on Steam to share our future plans for our Ranked game mode. We’ve had lots of debate and discussion about Ranked here at Deceit HQ and we’re keen to hear your thoughts.
You’ll be able to discuss the plans on the dedicated Steam thread that we’ll create, as well as on the #ranked-chat channel on our Discord. Be sure to check back next Thursday for the post.
And a reminder that the Ranked Season will reset on 2nd June.
We hope you enjoy these changes and we’ll see you in game!
The Deceit Team
Full Patch Notes
- The Anniversary Event has now ended; item upgrades will no longer be available.
- Any unused Anniversary Event Tokens will convert to regular Booth tokens.
- Various unused assets have been removed.
- Minor engine upgrade, containing a small amount of various bug fixes.
- If the antidote holder is on the next floor, you will now instantly bleed out.
- [FIXED] The Escape Hatch sometimes won't pass if a player is voted out.
- [FIXED] The add friend button doesn't work in the End of Round screen.
- [FIXED] Keybind values aren't reset if you don't accept the changes.
- [FIXED] The werewolf's howl can affect you when you've already transitioned to the next floor.
- [FIXED] Nametags sometimes don't show on the pre-game screen.
- [FIXED] Spam aiming whilst shooting can give you an extra bullet.
- [FIXED] Timeline details for 'Swipe Player' doesn't work.
- [FIXED] There is no collision setup for the base of the co-operative objective.
- [FIXED] Various map exploits on the Lumberyard.
- [FIXED] Occasionally all characters in the quick chat list will be Alex.
- [FIXED] Dodge penalties aren't correctly applied during the pre-game.
- [FIXED] Occasionally Infected player's pre-game lobby won't show them who's infected.
