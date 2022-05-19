Update 1.3.4c

Share · View all patches · Build 8769490 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 10:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Beware of possible plot spoilers!

Areas

We've made the clock puzzle in the final dungeon of Inevitable Excess DLC easier;

After liberating Kenabres (since chapter 2), when resting on its map, the party will no longer gain corruption, and will lose it instead;

At the cemetery, it’s now possible to get past the trap to disarm it;

In the Rich Quarter, some corpses of the cultists were impossible to loot – fixed;

Gelatinous Cube didn’t get close enough to push the column on it – fixed;

In Ivory Sanctum there was a trap impossible to disarm – fixed;

You can no longer finish chapter 4 and start chapter 5 if you have undistributed mythic level.

Classes & Mechanics

Aura of Courage won't be giving immunity to buffs and spells with Evil descriptor anymore, and will work as its description says;

The Know Your Enemy ability of Student of War now properly activates as a swift action at the 7th level;

Fixed the description of the Icy Prison spell and the DC formula to get out of it;

Delay Poison didn't work on quasit poison – fixed.

Items

Changed the DC for Rod of Mortiferous Blizzard, making it more useful in the main campaign.

UI

One Slab with Red Symbol was missing an icon – fixed;

Navigational arrows were missing from the global map – fixed;

The glossary links for "Summon vavakias" and "Summon Vrocks" decrees didn't work in the dialogue – fixed.

