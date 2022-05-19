 Skip to content

Demeo update for 19 May 2022

Dice Design Competition

Demeo update for 19 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Are you ready for the coolest creative competition we’ve hosted yet? Design your die and get the chance to see it implemented in the game!

How to participate:

  1. Download this PNG template
  2. Design away digitally or print it and color it by hand
  3. Submit your die by posting an image of it as a comment on this tweet
  4. We will decide on a winner and announce it on May 30 on Twitter

The winner die will be implemented in the game in a future update.

Rules:

  • Any submissions containing profanities will be disqualified.
  • Unfortunately, we will not be able to support any special effects (e.g. glowing, fire, sparkles), so please keep that in mind when designing.

Now, design awayyyy!

