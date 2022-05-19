Server is now open

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

Added the Blood censoring system

Added a ping when using an item nearby when the character is holding a Sigil Scroll or Holy String Trap

Fixed the bug thats incorrectly displaying skin and accessory effect when equipping and unequipping them

Added the resulting effect when adding a Cost Perk in each slot

Fixed the Rigger's crouch walk animation

Fixed Belle's warp skill displaying a black screen when getting attacked while in the warping animation

Fixed a bug that wrongly displays the effect when Bell uses the skill Blood Trail until the duration ends but the skill is still dark.

Updated how the skill Special Receptor works

Fixed a bug where the skins display did not match the ones selected in the lobby

