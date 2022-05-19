 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 19 May 2022

Server is now open

Share · View all patches · Build 8769248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

  • Added the Blood censoring system

  • Added a ping when using an item nearby when the character is holding a Sigil Scroll or Holy String Trap

  • Fixed the bug thats incorrectly displaying skin and accessory effect when equipping and unequipping them

  • Added the resulting effect when adding a Cost Perk in each slot

  • Fixed the Rigger's crouch walk animation

  • Fixed Belle's warp skill displaying a black screen when getting attacked while in the warping animation

  • Fixed a bug that wrongly displays the effect when Bell uses the skill Blood Trail until the duration ends but the skill is still dark.

  • Updated how the skill Special Receptor works

  • Fixed a bug where the skins display did not match the ones selected in the lobby

  • The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

  • Added the Blood censoring system

  • Added a ping when using an item nearby when the character is holding a Sigil Scroll or Holy String Trap

  • Fixed the bug thats incorrectly displaying skin and accessory effect when equipping and unequipping them

  • Added the resulting effect when adding a Cost Perk in each slot

  • Fixed the Rigger's crouch walk animation

  • Fixed Belle's warp skill displaying a black screen when getting attacked while in the warping animation

  • Fixed a bug that wrongly displays the effect when Bell uses the skill Blood Trail until the duration ends but the skill is still dark.

  • Updated how the skill Special Receptor works

  • Fixed a bug where the skins display did not match the ones selected in the lobby

  • Added new system for Visitor's hole. Visitors are able to use hole twice in a row. The hole will be temporarily unavailable for 60 seconds (blocked hole does not affect the warden).

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

  • เพิ่มระบบเซ็นเซอร์สีเลือด
  • เพิ่มการแสดงพิกัดการใช้ไอเท็มในระยะใกล้เคียง เมื่อตัวละครถือไอเท็มเท็มยันต์ และสายสิญจน์
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลของสกินและเครื่องประดับ เมื่อผู้เล่นต้องการสวมใส่หรือถอดออก
  • เพิ่มการแสดงผลของการใส่ Cost Perk ในแต่ละช่อง
  • แก้ไขบัคแอนิเมชั่นเดอะริกเกอร์เดินย่อง
  • แก้ไขบัคผีเบลถูกโจมตีขณะใช้สกิลวาร์ปทำให้จอมืด
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลผิดพลาดเมื่อผีเบลใช้สกิลรอยเลือด (Blood Trail) จนเวลาหมดแต่หน้าจอยังไม่หายมืด
  • ปรับปรุงการทำงานของทักษะ "ตัวรับพิเศษ" (Special Receptor)
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลสกินไม่ตรงกับที่เลือกในล็อบบี้
  • เพิ่มระบบการใช้หลุมของผู้มาเยือน โดยผู้มาเยือนสามารถใช้หลุมติดต่อกันได้ 2 ครั้ง แล้วจะไม่สามารถใช้งานได้ชั่วคราวเป็นระยะเวลา 60 วินาที เมื่อหมดระยะเวลาแล้วหลุมจึงจะสามารถใช้ได้ใหม่ (การกั้นหลุมนั้นจะไม่มีส่งผลต่อผู้คุม)

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

  • เพิ่มระบบเซ็นเซอร์สีเลือด
  • เพิ่มการแสดงพิกัดการใช้ไอเท็มในระยะใกล้เคียง เมื่อตัวละครถือไอเท็มเท็มยันต์ และสายสิญจน์
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลของสกินและเครื่องประดับ เมื่อผู้เล่นต้องการสวมใส่หรือถอดออก
  • เพิ่มการแสดงผลของการใส่ Cost Perk ในแต่ละช่อง
  • แก้ไขบัคแอนิเมชั่นเดอะริกเกอร์เดินย่อง
  • แก้ไขบัคผีเบลถูกโจมตีขณะใช้สกิลวาร์ปทำให้จอมืด
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลผิดพลาดเมื่อผีเบลใช้สกิลรอยเลือด (Blood Trail) จนเวลาหมดแต่หน้าจอยังไม่หายมืด
  • ปรับปรุงการทำงานของทักษะ "ตัวรับพิเศษ" (Special Receptor)
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลสกินไม่ตรงกับที่เลือกในล็อบบี้

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

Changed files in this update

Home Sweet Home Survive Depot 1056601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link