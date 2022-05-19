Server is now open

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:
Added the Blood censoring system
Added a ping when using an item nearby when the character is holding a Sigil Scroll or Holy String Trap
Fixed the bug thats incorrectly displaying skin and accessory effect when equipping and unequipping them
Added the resulting effect when adding a Cost Perk in each slot
Fixed the Rigger's crouch walk animation
Fixed Belle's warp skill displaying a black screen when getting attacked while in the warping animation
Fixed a bug that wrongly displays the effect when Bell uses the skill Blood Trail until the duration ends but the skill is still dark.
Updated how the skill Special Receptor works
Fixed a bug where the skins display did not match the ones selected in the lobby
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
- เพิ่มระบบเซ็นเซอร์สีเลือด
- เพิ่มการแสดงพิกัดการใช้ไอเท็มในระยะใกล้เคียง เมื่อตัวละครถือไอเท็มเท็มยันต์ และสายสิญจน์
- แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลของสกินและเครื่องประดับ เมื่อผู้เล่นต้องการสวมใส่หรือถอดออก
- เพิ่มการแสดงผลของการใส่ Cost Perk ในแต่ละช่อง
- แก้ไขบัคแอนิเมชั่นเดอะริกเกอร์เดินย่อง
- แก้ไขบัคผีเบลถูกโจมตีขณะใช้สกิลวาร์ปทำให้จอมืด
- แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลผิดพลาดเมื่อผีเบลใช้สกิลรอยเลือด (Blood Trail) จนเวลาหมดแต่หน้าจอยังไม่หายมืด
- ปรับปรุงการทำงานของทักษะ "ตัวรับพิเศษ" (Special Receptor)
- แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลสกินไม่ตรงกับที่เลือกในล็อบบี้
- เพิ่มระบบการใช้หลุมของผู้มาเยือน โดยผู้มาเยือนสามารถใช้หลุมติดต่อกันได้ 2 ครั้ง แล้วจะไม่สามารถใช้งานได้ชั่วคราวเป็นระยะเวลา 60 วินาที เมื่อหมดระยะเวลาแล้วหลุมจึงจะสามารถใช้ได้ใหม่ (การกั้นหลุมนั้นจะไม่มีส่งผลต่อผู้คุม)
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
