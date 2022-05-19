Update notes 19/05/2022

We have been preparing another update for our aquarists and aquascapers:

You can now choose between day and night mode . Night mode currently disables your lightning. The future might bring further specifications here.

. Night mode currently disables your lightning. The future might bring further specifications here. In Photo mode, we have added the new feature of an underwater drone , allowing you to enjoy and gets shots of your tanks from new perspectives. We hope this feature will trigger lots of new screenshots!

, allowing you to enjoy and gets shots of your tanks from new perspectives. We hope this feature will trigger lots of new screenshots! We now support moving your fish to another tank, so distributing your recolored creations among your tank becomes easily possible.

to another tank, so distributing your recolored creations among your tank becomes easily possible. Smaller fish can now act as food to large species. You need to actively enable this feature in the Settings menu though!

can now act as to large species. You need to actively enable this feature in the Settings menu though! We have added 10 new species : Lined Puller, Rosy Barb, Rainbow shark, Marbled Hatchetfish, Bleeding heart tetra, Chili Rasbora, Achilles tang, Mask Cichlid, Convict Julie, and Red Toothed Trigger.

: Lined Puller, Rosy Barb, Rainbow shark, Marbled Hatchetfish, Bleeding heart tetra, Chili Rasbora, Achilles tang, Mask Cichlid, Convict Julie, and Red Toothed Trigger. As usual, we have fixed bugs and done smaller improvements (including longer names for crossbreeds, relaxed restrictions for publishing tanks as workshop items, and improved fish movement (less swimming on their sides)).

Please don't be confused by the various new settings for chemistry units. They are not in use yet, but part of the new chemistry module we are working on. Somehow this module becomes more and more complex at the moment instead of getting finished...