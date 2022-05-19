 Skip to content

NosTale update for 19 May 2022

[19.05. - 21.05.] 30% Discount on Perfume

Last edited 19 May 2022 by Wendy

NosTale and the World of Fragrance – smell incredible and save 30% today!

From 19.05. (11 AM CEST) until 21.05.2022 (11 AM CEST) you can get the following item at a special price:

Perfume

The NosTale Team

