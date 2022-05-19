Update V1.20 - New block & quality of life improvements + Besiege Merch!

Share · View all patches · Build 8769082 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 15:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Today we’ve got another update for you V1.20, bringing a new block, a bunch of quality of life changes with a refreshed UI and a host of bugfixes. We've also launched some Besiege merch!

The new block can be used to raise your machine into the air, giving novice builders their first taste of creating a flying machine. The block works in a similar way to a hot air balloon, where its buoyancy can be increased or decreased on the fly, causing it to float gently at a desired height, and its colour can be customized.

Also for this update we've done an extensive rework of the game’s UI giving it a fresh, cleaner look, to go alongside the updates various quality of life improvements.

We’re also excited to announce that Besiege now has merch! Working with a number of talented artists we’ve come up with some cool stylistic designs for T-shirts & pin badges that are available right now on our new merch store!

We’ve also been working with Makeship to produce a Besiege Knight Plushy! Check him out, he’s so cool!!!! This is a limited time campaign and we need your help to make it happen, so make your pledge today if you’re interested!

That’s all for today, we hope you enjoy the update and we’re excited to continue Besieges development going forward. :)

Cheers everyone!

Von

Spiderling Merch - https://store.spiderlinggames.com/

Plush Campaign - https://www.makeship.com/products/besiege-knight-plush

Changelog V1.20

Patch notes:

Added a new Block, THE HOT AIR BALLOON.

Added new level for Ipsilon (Zone 3).

Reworked old tutorials.

Added new tutorials.

Reworked direction arrows on rotating blocks to make it more clear which way they will turn.

Fixed problem with balloon ai in Sandbox.

Braces now show a ghost when dragging.

Fixed problem with SSAO settings not updating correctly in Multiplayer.

Fixed missing HUD lighting which caused the UI to be darker than intended.

Reworked UI on the Top Bar.

Steering Block is now properly grid aligned.

Fixed a lot of different translation errors.

Sliders related to height values now use logarithmic scaling.

Moved Server Health and Server Buttons in Multiplayer.

Updated model and texture on Balloons.

Changed the Version check for connecting in MP to be less strict.

It is now possible to undo a machine deletion.

Rope default mass has been lowered from 1 mass total to 0.4 (will not affect saved machines).

Added new option for disabling deformation of meshes.

Fixed miss aligned Flying Block Collider.

Adjusted AI melee attack range to be less when hitting upwards.

Undoing now also changes tools to match the action that was undone.

Added a secret.

Resetting machine rotation now resets around the gizmo instead of around the transform position.

Lenses rain has been disabled on multiple levels.

Optimized all Cog Colliders.

Known Bugs: