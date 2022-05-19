Keep updating the game, lot of QoL changes.

Hello everyone, after the early access, we have received tons of suggestions and feedback. We are ready to update the game in the future! Hope we can offer a better experience for all the players. The following are the updates for this time.

The enemy encounter

We removed the random encounter on the map. Now the players can see the enemies directly.

Now the players can avoid the weak enemy and plan their route more freely.

Prompt on the map

We added some text for special locations on the map, such as fights, camps, and bonfires.

The players can figure out what those locations do before stepping on them.

The title screen

We combined the story and dungeon mode into "Adventure." The players can choose between story or dungeon in Adventure.

If the players can't beat the dungeon. They can unlock different characters through story mode and try different combinations.

Achievement

We added the achievement. The players can get the achievement by defeating dungeon bosses.

The controller button prompt

And last but not least, players can play Sea Horizon with a controller now. We added the button prompt for the controller.

And also, we made some changes as the following.

Fix the skills level of Priest and Artisan. Fix some of the enemies' levels. Rebalance the enchantment "Overload" and "Lucky Shell" for Explorer. They are stronger and easier to proc. Rebalance the final fight for Priest and Explorer in story mode. They are proper challenges now.

Please wait for a while, hope you all have a great voyage in Myrihyn.