Build 8768670 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 08:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing!

I have made two changes.

Changes the number of life for training levels from 1 to 3. (It was too difficult for beginners!)

Fix a bug - Can't restart a level if the player pressed 'RESTART' button on the UI that is shown when cleared.

Advice

The difficulty level depends largely on the mouse sensitivity!

Press the ESC key to open the pause screen and adjust the mouse sensitivity to be sensitive.